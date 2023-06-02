Jessica Biel Reflects on Her ‘Y2K’ Fashion Moment at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere: ‘Name a Better Era’

Jessica Biel has returned to her Y2K fashion era!

The 41-year-old actress showcased an early 2000s fashion flashback at the season 2 premiere of Cruel Summer in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a black fringed dress, oversized black blazer, low-slung disc belt, and a pair of over-the-knee boots.

Biel made sure to show off all angles of her monochrome outfit in a slow-motion Instagram Reel she shared on Thursday. The actress captioned the post, which saw her swaying from side-to-side, striking elegant poses and striding across a room, with a cheeky remark. “We take Y2K VERY seriously here," she said. "Name a better era, I’ll wait."

And accompanying the stylish video was an era-appropriate pop hit: Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre.”

Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake was certainly a fan of his wife’s look, adding a sweet remark in the comment section: “Not you killing me softly with the slow-mo!!!!!!” The actress' hair stylist for the premiere, Anh Co Tran, also enjoyed the throwback post, commenting "ha ha" followed by three heart emoji.



The Michael Kors dress worn by the actress and producer featured a flattering scoop neckline and long, tasseled skirt, giving echoes of the infamous velvet fringed dress worn by Christina Aguilera in 2001.

Biel accessorized her dress with a low slung Tyler Ellis belt, featuring a metallic circular buckle, a style similar to the popular disc belts worn by everyone from Shakira to Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. The actress' black over-the-knee heeled boots gave the outfit another touch of noughties chic, while her oversize black blazer added a modern twist.



During a chat with PEOPLE at the Cruel Summer premiere, Biel — who is an executive producer of the show — shared that she “immensely supports” the Writers Guild of America (WGA) amid its ongoing strike.

“They make this industry go around,” Biel told PEOPLE.

Biel at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2. Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

“Well, everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely. They are the idea makers,” the actress continued. "We help their stories get told.”

Biel added: “We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly," added Biel, who has recently been working as an executive producer on her mini-series Candy. "So we're here for it. And that's it."

