Jessica Biel Curated DoorDash Lunches Inspired by Ones She Loves to Make for Her Kids

"I love bento-style lunches for my kids because they're easy to throw together," says the actress, who partnered with DoorDash on their Grab & Go Bentos

Updated on August 1, 2023 05:01PM EDT
Jessica Biel for Doordash
Jessica Biel Partners with DoorDash for Grab-and-Go Bento.

Courtesy of Doordash

Jessica Biel knows how hectic getting school lunches ready can be — and she has the perfect solution.

On Tuesday, the Candy actress, 41, announced her partnership with DoorDash to help with back-to-school stress. The star worked with the food delivery service to create their Grab & Go Bento offerings, which are bento box-inspired lunches that parents can order right to their house.

For a limited-time time, a school week's supply of ready-made lunches will be available for $25 (or $15 if you're a DashPass member) on the Grab & Go Bento shop on DoorDash.

Biel, who shares her sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake, worked with the food delivery brand to create the five lunches.

“When it comes to my kid's lunches, it's tricky to find that balance between quick and easy but also nutritious,” Biel tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I love bento-style lunches for my kids because they're easy to throw together and offer multiple options in one easy-to-pack container.”

"This school year, I partnered with DoorDash to give parents and guardians delicious lunch time options, and to help calm the chaos of back-to-school," she adds. "DoorDash's Grab & Go Bento Shop takes care of your meal planning, grocery trip, and food prep all in one click so you can ace those first few weeks of school.”

Jessica Biel for Doordash
Jessica Biel's lunches for DoorDash.

Courtesy of Doordash

Each day has a different mix of snacks and mains — and the orders include a reusable bento box-style lunch box to pack the food.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with son Silas. Justin Timberlake/Instagram


For Monday’s meal, the order includes a bagel with cream cheese, carrot sticks with ranch, apple slices, cheesy snacks and a stroopwafel. Tuesday has a sunflower seed butter and jelly sandwich, cheesy snacks, a fruit cup, carrot sticks and ranch and fruit snacks. On Wednesday, kids can eat tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole, a cheese stick, apple slices and a chocolate chip cookie. Thursday is another sunflower seed butter and jelly sandwich, hummus and pretzels, carrot sticks, a cheese stick and a chocolate chip granola bar. Friday’s meal is a packaged meat and cheese charcuterie, carrot sticks, fruit snacks, cheesy snacks and apple slices.

Every meal also comes with a chocolate protein shake from Biel’s food brand, Kinder Farms.

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Justin Timberlake with Their Kids for Father's Day
Phineas and Silas Timberlake.

Jessica Biel Instagram

Best of all, for every five meals purchased, DoorDash will donate five meals to All Peoples Community Center, an organization supporting the Los Angeles community with food, housing and education resources.

The lunches are meant to get parents started on the school year and are only available for two weeks. Parents can order the meals by Aug. 12 to arrive for the week of Aug. 14 or by Aug. 19 for the week starting on Aug. 21.

