Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks and More Celebrities to Star in Stand Up to Cancer Special

Stand Up to Cancer is back!

Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle and Elizabeth Banks are among some of the celebrities showing their support for the fundraising special when it returns on Aug. 19.

Other famous faces lending their help to the cause include Julianne Moore, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Katie Couric, who will all make a special appearance during the show.

Also making a special appearance during the one-hour televised celebration is Biel’s husband, Justin Timberlake. The pair previously attended an event for SU2C in Los Angeles back in 2012.

The televised celebration will also feature a special montage of comedic skits from past shows with Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey, along with past musical performances from Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.



Stand Up To Cancer

This year’s special will debut in a new format entitled "How It Started, How It’s Going," which will celebrate SU2C’s “impact and progress over the last 15 years.”

“Over the course of one hour, the show will celebrate 15 years of cutting-edge cancer research and highlight special moments with stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement,” a press release read.

“The show will also feature renowned SU2C-funded cancer scientists, who will discuss the progress being made in the fight against cancer and the critical need to continue to fund life-saving research," it continued. "There will also be touching stories from cancer survivors who have received breakthrough treatments supported by SU2C.”

In a statement, SU2C co-founder Couric, 66, said: "We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible. There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots from the filming of the special in Los Angeles, Couric wrote on Instagram Sunday, “We had a pared down, lower key celebration this year because of the strikes, but it was an incredibly moving hour highlighting inspiring patient stories, saluting the brilliant scientists and reaffirming our motto that 'This is where the end of cancer begins.' I can’t wait til you see the show on August 19th at 8pm on all the major networks.”

The journalist and author, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2022, continued, “You’ll laugh, you’ll definitely cry (but happy tears) and hopefully you will find it in your hearts and wallets to support this lifesaving research because we have much more work to do! I’ll be posting more about this in the days ahead. Other than raising two pretty great human beings, this is my proudest accomplishment. Thank you. ❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year’s show will air on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT on more than 50 participating media platforms across the U.S. and Canada.