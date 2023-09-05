Jessica Biel Carried a Functional Hands-Free Designer Bag, and We Found a Similar One That’s Only $23

Plus, more crossbody bags from Amazon

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Published on September 5, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Jessica Biel Crossbody Bag
Photo:

Getty Images

Jessica Biel is a girl on the go, and she’s got a stylish and practical bag to carry around with her. 

During a recent outing in New York City, the actress rocked a practical all-white look, accessorizing with platform sneakers, a classic black baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, and a crossbody bag. She wore the thick strap across her body, from shoulder to hip, keeping it functional and hands-free. 

Jessica Biel Crossbody Bag

Getty Images

And the mom of two isn’t the only celebrity who has caught on to the fact that crossbody bags are a smart and stylish choice this season: Taylor Swift has been seen multiple times carrying a brown crossbody bag, while Mindy Kaling and Sofia Vergara are also big fans of the zippered style. 

Biel’s metallic silver bag appears to be from Dior, which means it’s probably expensive. But good news: We’ve found a nearly identical style on Amazon that won’t cost a fortune. In fact, you can get it on sale with a coupon right now.

UTO Fanny Pack Belt Bag, $23 with Coupon

UTO Fanny Pack for Women Men Belt Bag Fashion Designer Chest Waist

Amazon

The UTO Fanny Pack Belt Bag looks strikingly similar to Biel’s designer one thanks to its size, along with its multiple zippered compartments and thick guitar-style strap. It comes with a main purse as well as a removable mini purse and a removable small coin pouch. It also has a gold-tone chain that can be swapped in for the sportier nylon strap. 

The crossbody bag has earned more than 3,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said, “It held everything perfectly for me while I was out traveling.” They also noted that the three pieces come apart and that you can swap out the strap options to take the bag from a “daytime hiking look to an evening elegant dinner” vibe. 

Another shopper, who owns multiple versions, wrote: “I love this — it's small, but large enough to fit a phone, keys, [and] small wallet.” They finished their review by saying, “It just makes life easier.”

Keep scrolling for more affordable crossbody bags inspired by Jessica Biel’s latest look. 

Baggallini Triple Zip Bag

Baggallini Triple Zip Bagg

Amazon

Evve Crossbody Bag with Wide Guitar Strap

EVVE Crossbody Bags for Women Trendy Triple Zip Small

Amazon

Seinpure Nylon Crossbody Bag with Adjustable Strap

SEINPURE Women Nylon Crossbody Bag Waterproof

Amazon

Vera Bradley Cotton Utility Crossbody Purse

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Utility Crossbody Purse

Amazon

