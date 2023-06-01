Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have Sweet '7th Heaven' Mini-Reunion at 'Cruel Summer' Premiere

The Camden sisters are back together again!

7th Heaven alums Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunited on Wednesday at Los Angeles's Grace E. Simons Lodge in Elysian Park. While there, Mitchell supported Biel at the season 2 premiere of Cruel Summer, which the Candy actress executive produces.

Mitchell, 42, shared a video featuring photos of the pair posing on the red carpet together — and shots of them partying like they were in a classic WB promo.

Also in attendance was former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, who made his acting debut on 7th Heaven.

"Last night we did a thing! We took it back to and partied like it was 1999!" she captioned the Instagram post. "Always there to support @jessicabiel @michellepurple3 @purpledga on the second season of @cruelsummer on @freeform such a fun night catching up with friends! Definitely felt like a high school reunion of sorts @lancebass @torispelling @thejasonbehr #1999 #reunion #7thheaven #cruelsummer."

Biel, 41, and Mitchell last got together in late April at Monster Jam in Los Angeles. At the time, they were joined by pals Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nikki DeLoach and Amanda Kloots.

David Livingston/Getty

Biel and Mitchell played sisters Mary and Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven. The popular WB/CW series ran from 1996 to 2007 for 11 seasons.

The Brenda Hampton-created family drama followed a Christian Protestant minister and his wife navigating raising seven children of various ages while residing in the fictional town of Glenoak, California.

At Wednesday's Cruel Summer event, Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight what her friendship with Biel is like today.

"Jessie and I see each other often, cause obviously, like, she's my bestie, she's my ride or die. But it's always fun to be able to come out and support her and cheer her on," she told the outlet. "I'm so proud of everything that she's done and this is so amazing."

7th Heaven can be streamed in its entirety on Paramount+,

