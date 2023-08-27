Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Sport Stylish Neutral Looks on N.Y.C. Date Night

The couple, no strangers to stylish and subtly coordinated outfits, celebrated over a decade of marriage last year

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on August 27, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel head out for a date night in New York City looking amazing
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel step out for an N.Y.C. date night. Photo:

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel opted for neutral looks for a night out in New York City.

The longtime couple, no strangers to stylish and subtly coordinated outfits, hit the town in all neutrals for a dinner date at N.Y.C. bar and restaurant Torrisi on Saturday night.

For their romantic Italian dinner, Biel, 41, wore an entirely cream-colored ensemble — a midi pencil skirt, cropped T-shirt and matching cropped jacket with tortoise shell buttons.

The Candy star paired her neutral look with a mini handbag and gold, open-toed pumps, which allowed for a pop of color — her bright purple pedicure.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel head out for a date night in New York City looking amazing

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The actress also opted for a simple makeup look and dainty jewelry, a mix of gold and silver — including her stunning wedding ring. She wore her long, honey-brown hair down in loose waves.

Timberlake, 42, complemented his wife of over 10 years in a stylish, all-brown look.

The “Mirrors” singer sported a light brown button-up shirt, which he styled with a pair of slightly cropped, chocolate-brown trousers and matching loafers.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel head out for a date night in New York City looking amazing

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The Hollywood power couple, who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, celebrated a decade of marriage in October and commemorated the milestone with sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake wrote alongside several memories from the couple’s relationship, including a video of them recreating the iconic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene.

The “Can't Stop the Feeling!” singer continued: "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Biel also shared a carousel of images, including a photo of herself taken before her and Timberlake’s vow renewal ceremony.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” she captioned the post. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâs Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Sinner star shared more details about the romantic Italian vow renewal ceremony during an appearance on Today, revealing that it was "very intimate," with only a "couple of friends" in attendance.

"We almost canceled it," Biel revealed. "We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!'”

“It felt really nice,” she added.

The Blade: Trinity star also shared what it feels like to be with her singer husband for over a decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person," she said.

