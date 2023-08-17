See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour

The entrepreneur also changed up her hair midway through the tour

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 17, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images, WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jessica Alba is bringing out her colorful side.

The Honest Beauty founder, 42, stepped out in New York City in several bright-colored tailored outfits for her Honest Renovations press tour.

The actress and entrepreneur started off the tour in the Big Apple with a bang of bright orange for the Honest Renovations screening on Wednesday. She wore a ruffled orange off-the-shoulder Altuzarra dress, pointed-toe orange Manolo Blahnik shoes and carried a bright orange Fendi purse. 

With all the color, Alba opted to keep things simple on the top with a thin-chain necklace with a diamond, orange flower-shaped earrings and a more natural makeup look. 

Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Alba is seen in orange ensemble in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

She wore warmed-toned eyeshadow with mascara, an orange-tinted blush and pink lips. She also pinned the hair closest to her face up on the sides of her head which were curled at the ends in light waves.

Alba then switched to a more comfortable look, wearing a cream-colored loose-fitting button-up blouse with loose-fitting, high-waisted pants. 

essica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba is seen exiting her hotel in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

She paired the look with beige sandals and a brown handbag, and put her hair up in a half-up, half-down style. The actress also wore gold hoops and layered thin-chain necklaces as she stepped out of her hotel.

On Thursday, she turned heads with a gorgeous dark purple ensemble by Sergio Hudson while attending a taping for Good Morning America in Times Square — and even changed up her hairstyle. 

Photos taken of the star show her in bright spirits as she exited the studio in a dark purple velvet top with a sweetheart neckline and shorter, shoulder length hair. She paired the top with a blazer that ended just below her waist and a short matching skirt.

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.
Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The star also wore black stockings with black platform pumps, the same thin-chain diamond necklace she wore the day before and silver hooped earrings. 

While exiting her hotel in Midtown, she was snapped in a denim blue head-to-toe casual look, also by Sergio Hudson. She wore a blue bustier tucked into high-waisted loose pants with a suit jacket over it.

She looked ready to take on the day with a white bag, white pointed heels, gold hoops and black sunglasses.

Jessica Alba is seen walkong in midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba is seen walkong in midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

In her new Roku Original series, Honest Renovations, Alba renovates homes for families who are experiencing parenting challenges alongside her co-host and pal, Lizzy Mathis.

“There is nothing more satisfying than being able to apply what I’ve learned to help folks who are going through growth and change with their families,” Alba told PEOPLE about the show last month. “No matter who you are, where you live or what budget you’re working with, there is a takeaway for everyone in each episode.”

Honest Renovations premieres on Friday.

