Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37

Gen Z may have deemed skinny jeans uncool, but they can’t take away an elevated waistline — and Jessica Alba has gracefully taken on the task of keeping the trend alive. 

In a recent Instagram, The Honest Beauty founder posed with her parents and husband, Cash Warren, at Hollywood Pantages Theatre to see Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She wore a rust-colored blazer and, you guessed it, white high-waisted pants, styling the business casual outfit with strappy heeled sandals, a neutral camisole, and a woven crossbody bag. But the pants were definitely the star of the show (aside from Queen Turner herself, of course). 

Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants

 Jessica Alba/instagram

White Pants Inspired by Jessica Alba

Her bottoms featured an especially wide-leg silhouette, making them as appropriate for summer as the breezy trousers Taylor Swift recently wore to dinner in New York City. We don’t know the exact brand Alba wore, but the style certainly piqued our interest in soft, wide-leg pants for comfort and breathability in the sweltering sun. 

Spanx’s Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant looks very similar to Alba’s, featuring no zipper or button and a cropped wide leg. The four-way stretch material is comfortable and lightweight, but you’d never be able to tell — they look totally structured and professional with button-flap butt pockets. The pull-on design also offers subtle core shaping.

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

For a more traditional, linen-like pant, there’s this wide-leg pair from Amazon made of a rayon-spandex blend. The material mimics linen in that it’s lightweight, but it has more stretch and less of a propensity to wrinkle. 

Paired with a comfy oversized tee or your favorite button-down shirt, they’re one-half of the perfect stylish-yet-unfussy airport outfit, and the ultra high-rise gives them a lovely shape.

Hooever High-Waisted Button-Up Trousers

Hooever Womens Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers

Amazon

We know we had you at “high-waisted,” but a pair of pants like these will truly elevate your summer wardrobe. Think Coastal Grandma, but with a relaxed twist. Shop our picks below and keep high-waisted pants in your rotation. 

Funyyzo Elastic High-Waisted Work Trousers

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Blend Tailored Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Madewell

Everlane The Structured Cotton Belted Pant

Everlane The Structured Cotton Belted Pant

Everlane

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

Madewell

