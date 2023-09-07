Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Son Hayes’ First Day of Kindergarten: ‘My Handsome Boy’

Jessica Alba shares children Hayes, Haven and Honor with her husband Cash Warren

Published on September 7, 2023
Jessica Alba instagram Hayes kindergarten 09 06 23
Jessica Alba and Hayes. Photo:

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is celebrating her son growing up!

On Wednesday, the mother of three, 42, shared snaps of Hayes Alba, 5, ready for his first day of school as he displayed a beaming smile for the camera.

Hayes wore a checkered shirt over a military green t-shirt and darker green pants and stood behind a sign that read: “FIRST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN.” The sweet sign also featured the youngster's age and Tuesday's date, indicating that he had started school the day before Alba's post.

“When I grow up I want to be… AWESOME!,” the sign also read.

"Hayes’ first day of #kindergarten 🥹❤️ my handsome boy 😫💔😢… it’s just crazy how fast time has flown by. Still my baby," the actress captioned the heartwarming post.

In the second snap, Alba and her son appeared to be walking to school together, with the actress looking adoringly at her son as she held his hand. The final photo in the post showed the mom and son together on the sidewalk, with the Fantastic Four star leaning down to plant a kiss on her little boy.

“Awe I remember your first day of kindergarten it was definitely harder for me than for you,” Alba’s mother Cathy Alba wrote in the comments section of the post. “You said bye ✌🏻.”

“He looks like such a big boyyeee now!! ❤️," a fan added.

In August, Alba also posted pictures of her daughters' return to school following the summer vacation. In the pictures, Honor Marie, 15, and Haven Garner, 12, smiled alongside each other as they posed for snaps.

“10th and 7th — where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school! #momlifeisthebestlife #summerisofficiallyover #firstdayofschool,’" the actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Alba shares Hayes, Haven and Honor with her husband Cash Warren, whom she married in 2008.

And it wasn't just Honor and Haven's mom who was surprised and delighted to see her daughters growing up. Celebrity friends were quick to share their thoughts on Alba's August post.

“Wherever they went; they went beautifully 😍,” Sharon Stone replied in the comments section, while Viola Davis wrote, “😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.” 

