Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’

The proud mom, 42, posted photos of her daughters Haven and Honor on their first day back to school Monday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 10:43AM EDT
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba and daughters Honor and Haven. Photo:

Jessica Alba Instagram; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 

Jessica Alba’s “baby girls” are all grown up!

The Honest Company founder, 42, shared new photos of her daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15, as her youngest started seventh grade in school on Monday.

“10th and 7th  — where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school! #momlifeisthebestlife #summerisofficiallyover #firstdayofschool,’" Alba wrote in her Instagram caption beside the snaps. 

In the first photo, Honor and Haven stood side-by-side with their arms around each other on a porch. The sisters sported matching smiles and flowing hairstyles in the radiant image.

The pair were laughing together in the following photo as they leaned in toward each other in an open embrace.

Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Alba shared photos of her daughters on their first day back to school.

Jessica Alba Instagram

Alba got an equally surprised reaction from friends to her grown up daughters in the comment section. “Wherever they went; they went beautifully 😍,” Sharon Stone replied, as Viola Davis wrote, “😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.” Mario Lopez, for his part, added two heart emojis.

Alba shares her daughters and 5½-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. The couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. They got engaged in 2007 and eloped in 2008 when Alba was pregnant with Honor.

Alba’s post comes after Warren, 44, revealed that they once broke up over his jealousy issues prior to getting married and four years into their relationship.

"When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said on HeartPodcast's Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

"I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time," he continued. "I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a------, and so we broke up.”

While they were separated, Warren promised himself to find "a more productive way" to channel that energy as they got back together.

Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Alba shares her two daughters and son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"If anything, when we got together I was like, ‘Don’t make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week,' " he continued. "Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

Calling himself Alba's "biggest cheerleader," he added: "I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Sept. 2021, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed that date nights help their marriage and communication is key.

"Over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return," she explained to PEOPLE. "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."

Related Articles
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’
Joe Giudice Poses Decked Out in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's Move-In Day at College
Joe Giudice Poses in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's College Move-In Day
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake For partner John Mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake for Partner John Mulaney
Jessica Simpson Says Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Return to Music
Jessica Simpson Says Her Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Return to Music: 'They're Teaching Me to Be Brave' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Posts Jeans Her Kids Customized For Mother's Day:ÃÂ  'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Jeans Her Kids Customized for Her: 'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have ‘First Family Dinner’ with Daughter Honey: ‘Daddy’s Bday Was a Success’
Lionel Richie posts a throwback photo of daughter Sofia on his instagram
Lionel Richie Shares Sweet Throwback Photos to Wish Daughter Sofia Richie Happy Birthday
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up to Husband Travis Barker in Sweet New Photo
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'