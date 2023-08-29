Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’

Jessica Alba’s “baby girls” are all grown up!



The Honest Company founder, 42, shared new photos of her daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15, as her youngest started seventh grade in school on Monday.

“10th and 7th — where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school! #momlifeisthebestlife #summerisofficiallyover #firstdayofschool,’" Alba wrote in her Instagram caption beside the snaps.



In the first photo, Honor and Haven stood side-by-side with their arms around each other on a porch. The sisters sported matching smiles and flowing hairstyles in the radiant image.

The pair were laughing together in the following photo as they leaned in toward each other in an open embrace.

Alba shared photos of her daughters on their first day back to school. Jessica Alba Instagram

Alba got an equally surprised reaction from friends to her grown up daughters in the comment section. “Wherever they went; they went beautifully 😍,” Sharon Stone replied, as Viola Davis wrote, “😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.” Mario Lopez, for his part, added two heart emojis.

Alba shares her daughters and 5½-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. The couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. They got engaged in 2007 and eloped in 2008 when Alba was pregnant with Honor.

Alba’s post comes after Warren, 44, revealed that they once broke up over his jealousy issues prior to getting married and four years into their relationship.

"When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said on HeartPodcast's Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

"I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time," he continued. "I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a------, and so we broke up.”

While they were separated, Warren promised himself to find "a more productive way" to channel that energy as they got back together.

Alba shares her two daughters and son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"If anything, when we got together I was like, ‘Don’t make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week,' " he continued. "Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

Calling himself Alba's "biggest cheerleader," he added: "I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

In Sept. 2021, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed that date nights help their marriage and communication is key.



"Over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return," she explained to PEOPLE. "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."

