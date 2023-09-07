Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50

Nothing’s easier than throwing on a dress and walking out the door. But even though sundress season is winding down, don’t worry: Matching sets are just as hassle-free.

Jessica Alba just proved our point by stepping out in loose-fitting pants and a long-sleeved button-down shirt, both in chocolate brown. The actress, 42, was spotted shopping with her husband in Beverly Hills in the ideal early fall outfit.

Alba’s cohesive combo looks comfy enough to be a matching pajama set, but her strappy neon heels, hoop earrings, and colorful crossbody bag dress it up. It’s unclear where the Honest Company founder’s matching set is from, but this option looks super similar — and it’s just $41.



Kaimimei Button-Down Shirt and Pleated Wide Leg Trouser in Brown, $41

This matching set from Amazon consists of similarly baggy pants and a button-down shirt, both in mocha. The pleated fabric gives the top and bottoms extra movement, and the elastic waist stretches to fit your body. Dress it up á la Alba with heels and eye-catching accessories for date night, or keep it lowkey with sneakers for brunch and errands.

Brown is a go-to hue for fall: Just ask Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber, who showcased the color’s versatility last season. However, this matching set is also available in 22 other shades, including autumnal tones like olive green and burgundy, plus splashy options like lilac and cobalt blue.

Kaimimei Button-Down Shirt and Pleated Wide Leg Trouser in Black, $41

Hundreds of customers have given this cute matching set a perfect rating, and reviewers of multiple body types rave about how well it fits. Shoppers claim that they receive “so many compliments” when they wear it, and many plan on buying more colors.

Most buyers wear the matching set together (it makes getting dressed so easy!), but you can also wear the pieces separately. Pair the pants with T-shirts or wear the button-down shirt with jeans to the office. Either way, you’re sure to feel put together.

Kaimimei Button-Down Shirt and Pleated Wide Leg Trouser in Navy, $41

Below, shop more matching sets at Amazon.

Anrabess Matching Lounge Set in Coffee, $54

Efan Women’s Matching Lounge Set in Nutmeg, $50

Pxiaopang Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Pants Set in Black, $35

