Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula

Do you have a full closet but nothing to wear? It happens to the best of us — even celebrities, who always turn to the same fool-proof summer outfit every year: a midi dress and white sneakers.

Solstice only just happened, and we’ve already seen so many stars step out in the classic uniform. Jessica Alba attended the French Open with her daughter and friends wearing a striped A-line midi and sneakers, Kylie Jenner paired a muted floral maxi with her Marine Serre lace-ups, and Sofia Vergara confirmed the return of the peplum with a hot pink midi paired with white and gray tennis shoes. Hilary Duff also recently went for a muted black maxi and Reeboks to beat the heat.

And these celebs, of course, are not the first to break out the combo at the first sign of summer. In previous years, Lily Collins, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon have all put their own spin on the trend.

There may not be an outfit that has better balance or more comfort. Dresses, of course, offer built-in breeze-powered air conditioning, while the flirty details of a puff-sleeved midi or ruffled maxi are perfectly grounded by a casual (and yes, sometimes even a little bit scuffed!) sneaker. There are also very few occasions for which the outfit isn’t appropriate — it’s fit for the movies, the park, a baby shower, and maybe even work, depending on how lax your job’s dress code is.

It goes without saying that we should all have a capsule of flowy dresses and comfy sneaks on-hand in case of outfit emergencies. And Amazon has plenty of affordable, stylish options to choose from, like this blue and white floral midi. It has a square neckline, tie sleeves, and a tiered ruffle bottom, plus it’s currently on sale. Reviewers love that it can be dressed up or down and has the bonus perk of being nursing friendly.

This gingham puff-sleeved midi is a true fairytale moment and has flower field frolicking written all over it. It’s available in 12 colors, is made of a lightweight rayon material, and has an endearing tiered skirt design.

As for shoes, Converse platform sneakers offer just the right amount of edge to a feminine dress, and they’re a staple slip-on after wearing them in. The platform also adds height (literally and stylistically) to the look.

You also can’t go wrong with Cariuma’s sustainably made off-white canvas sneakers, which are under $100 and go with everything — not just flowy dresses. Featuring a vegan memory foam insole, they’re comfy enough to carry you through whatever fun summer brings.

The next time you’re staring at your closet not knowing what to wear, you’ll know what to do: Stock up first, and then reach for the summer ’fit that never misses.

