Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula

The combo returns every year

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara PEO/ECOMM
Photo:

Sofia Vergara/instagram, Pierre Suu/WireImage, Kylie Jenner/instagram

Do you have a full closet but nothing to wear? It happens to the best of us — even celebrities, who always turn to the same fool-proof summer outfit every year: a midi dress and white sneakers. 

Solstice only just happened, and we’ve already seen so many stars step out in the classic uniform. Jessica Alba attended the French Open with her daughter and friends wearing a striped A-line midi and sneakers, Kylie Jenner paired a muted floral maxi with her Marine Serre lace-ups, and Sofia Vergara confirmed the return of the peplum with a hot pink midi paired with white and gray tennis shoes. Hilary Duff also recently went for a muted black maxi and Reeboks to beat the heat. 

And these celebs, of course, are not the first to break out the combo at the first sign of summer. In previous years, Lily Collins, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon have all put their own spin on the trend. 

Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

There may not be an outfit that has better balance or more comfort. Dresses, of course, offer built-in breeze-powered air conditioning, while the flirty details of a puff-sleeved midi or ruffled maxi are perfectly grounded by a casual (and yes, sometimes even a little bit scuffed!) sneaker. There are also very few occasions for which the outfit isn’t appropriate — it’s fit for the movies, the park, a baby shower, and maybe even work, depending on how lax your job’s dress code is.

It goes without saying that we should all have a capsule of flowy dresses and comfy sneaks on-hand in case of outfit emergencies. And Amazon has plenty of affordable, stylish options to choose from, like this blue and white floral midi. It has a square neckline, tie sleeves, and a tiered ruffle bottom, plus it’s currently on sale. Reviewers love that it can be dressed up or down and has the bonus perk of being nursing friendly. 

Amazon Tobrief Women's Boho Dress Summer Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Flowy Ruffle Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Tobrief Boho Maxi Dress, $29.06 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

This gingham puff-sleeved midi is a true fairytale moment and has flower field frolicking written all over it. It’s available in 12 colors, is made of a lightweight rayon material, and has an endearing tiered skirt design.

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Summer Plaid Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

White Sneakers Inspired by Celebrities

As for shoes, Converse platform sneakers offer just the right amount of edge to a feminine dress, and they’re a staple slip-on after wearing them in. The platform also adds height (literally and stylistically) to the look. 

Nordstrom Chuck TaylorÂ® All StarÂ® Platform Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneakers, $70; nordstrom.com

You also can’t go wrong with Cariuma’s sustainably made off-white canvas sneakers, which are under $100 and go with everything — not just flowy dresses. Featuring a vegan memory foam insole, they’re comfy enough to carry you through whatever fun summer brings.

Off-White Canvas OCA LOW

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Off-White Canvas Sneakers, $79; cariuma.com

The next time you’re staring at your closet not knowing what to wear, you’ll know what to do: Stock up first, and then reach for the summer ’fit that never misses.

Amazon BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Ruffle

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $34.84 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Lulus Feeling Adorable White Linen Bustier Midi Dress With Pockets

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Feeling Adorable White Linen Bustier Dress, $55 (orig. $70); lulus.com

Madewell x Reistor Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell x Reistor Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $96 (orig. $156); madewell.com

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress, $27.30–$29.25 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Loci ORIGIN

Loci

Buy It! Loci Origin Ocean Sneakers, $185; lociwear.com

Gilt Veja V-10 Sneaker

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $99.99–$109.99 (orig. $121–$125); gilt.com

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe

Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers, $85; amazon.com

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Amazon

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in White, $29.99–$69; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

PO Franchise What People Readers Are Buying Right Now Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Katie Holmes Black Floral Dress Tout
Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35
Deal Roundup: Oprah-Loved Vionic Shoes Tout
Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Reebok Sneakers Tout
Reebok Sneakers That 'Feel Like Walking on Clouds' Are Just $37 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find Tout
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find
One-Off Deal: Dearfoam Slippers tout
This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Best-Selling Shorts Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best