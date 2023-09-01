Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Step Out in Beverly Hills

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress, 42, and film producer, 44, were snapped on the streets of Beverly Hills.

Alba sported a brown shirt and pant ensemble, teaming the look with a colorful handbag and neon yellow strappy heels. Her hair had also been styled into an updo to reveal her silver hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Warren dressed casually for the outing, wearing a black T-shirt, dark gray pants and black sneakers. He also slung a brown jacket that matched his wife’s outfit over his shoulder.

The couple’s shopping trip comes after Warren recently revealed that he and The Honest Company founder once endured a tumultuous time in their long-term relationship. Appearing on iHeartPodcast's Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the Pair of Thieves co-founder recalled how he and the Fantastic Four star "broke up four years into our relationship" over jealousy.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in Beverly Hills on Aug. 31. APEX / MEGA

"When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," Warren said on the episode, which released on Aug. 21. "I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good,' " he continued. "And we broke up four years into our relationship. We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a------, and so we broke up."

As for how they navigate the rocky moments in their romance, Warren admitted, “When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night.”

“You try to do things to get it back, and fortunately I’ve got a partner who is right there lock and step.”

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The pair met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and went on to get engaged in 2007. They then eloped in 2008 when Alba was expecting their eldest child Honor, now 15. They are also parents to son Hayes, 5, and daughter Haven, 12.

Elsewhere during his podcast appearance, Warren told Kramer, 39, how he has always encouraged his wife to “do her thing” and not worry about not spending all her time with her brood.

"If anything, when we got together I was like, ‘Don’t make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week,' " he said. "Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

Warren added, "I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

The duo celebrated 15th wedding anniversary back in May, with Alba paying a romantic tribute to her husband on social media. "15 years of marriage 🫶🏽 te amo @cash_warren ❤️‍🔥,"she captioned the selfie of the two smiling at the camera.

