Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)

Alba spoke with PEOPLE on Wednesday at her "Honest Renovations" screening in New York City about parenting her three kids

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on August 17, 2023
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Alba says her daughters are learning effective communication skills while in therapy.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE attended the Honest Renovations screening with Alba and Lizzy Mathis in New York City, and spoke with the actress and Honest Company co-founder about parenting.

"They're at the age where their therapy is more individual, but it's given them, I think, a language where they can communicate with me their needs differently," Alba, 42, told PEOPLE of daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15. (She also has a son: 5½-year-old Hayes Alba.)

"It's so nice to be able to give them the tools to be able to understand themselves better and to be able to really articulate their needs," she added. "But when they were like ... 9, 10, 11, it was different. They didn't have the same kind of agency that they have now."

"So now they're like, 'Mom, I want to be able to talk to my therapist and you not always listen in,' " continued the mother of three.

Jessica Alba Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba with their kids.

As for their personalities, "I would say they're all wildly different," Alba told PEOPLE. "They're all at different stages in life and they need something different from me."

"The one thing that is consistent," she continued, "[is] my 5-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle my 12-year-old or my 15-year-old. My 12-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 15-year-old and the 5-year-old. And my 15-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 12-year-old."

"If I cuddle one of them and rub their head, then all of a sudden I have all of them on top of me and they're all like, 'Mom, rub my head, rub my head, just rub my back,' " the Sin City actress added.

In May, Alba discussed how raising three kids with her husband of 15 years, Cash Warren, has made her love him "so much more."

“Marriage doesn’t feel the same as choosing to raise a human. That’s a different level of family," she told Maria Menounos on her podcast Heal Squad. "This person needs both of you forever, regardless of whether you guys grow together or don’t grow together.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Back at the N.Y.C. press stop on Wednesday for Alba's new show, which just got picked up for season 2, she also shared how birthdays were "always a big deal" in her household growing up, so she likes to continue the tradition.

"I had a big Mexican family, and so we have at least 50 people at every birthday," she said. "So almost every other weekend was a birthday or a holiday, and there were always guitars and there was always a potluck of food."

And giving "meaningful cards" is a special birthday activity: "That's the thing that my kids really take pride in, is the cards they write for each other and for us. And so that's really sweet. That's probably what they cherish the most."

Honest Renovations will stream for free starting Friday on The Roku Channel.

