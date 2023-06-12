Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor, 15, Is Mom's Mini-Me as They Enjoy 'Girls Day' Out at French Open

Jessica Alba is stepping out in France with her mini-me in tow!

On Sunday, the Honest Company co-founder, 42, shared photos from a day at the French Open with daughter Honor, 15, Honor's friend Jade Thompson (daughter of Giada De Laurentiis) and Alba's friend Jen Kroog Rosenberg.

"Girls day at @rolandgarros 🎾🤍☀️🇫🇷 Congrats to @iga.swiatek @karolinamuchova on an incredible match 👏🏽 and @iga.swiatek 3X winner of the French Open! 🏆🥇! Wow!!!" she captioned the set of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alba posed for selfies with her lookalike daughter and their pals as they watched Iga Świątek face off against Karolína Muchová in the Women's Singles event.

Last week, the actress' family of five — which also includes son Hayes, 5, and daughter Haven, 11, with husband Cash Warren — celebrated Honor's 15th birthday.

"5 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍🩹," the Fantastic Four actress wrote.

"My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫," the proud mom continued. "Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things."

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available," she wrote.

Alba concluded, "You have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong. 🥹 Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. 💗 Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl - 15! Whaaaaat!!!??? 😳🎂🥳🎊🎁."

