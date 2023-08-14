Jessica Alba Celebrates 'Fire and Tenderness' of Daughter Haven on Her 12th Birthday: 'Inspired by You'

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes, 5, and daughter Honor, 15

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on August 14, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Photo:

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is celebrating Haven's special day.

On Sunday, the actress, 42, posted a heartfelt tribute to daughter Haven on her 12th birthday alongside a montage of photos of the pre-teen from over the years.

"Happy #12th birthday to my angel, my bright light, my Leo 🦁 baby, you are fire and tenderness all rolled into this wise and beautiful soul. You are always in on the joke (nothing gets past you sis) and down for a good time," she wrote.

"#Havie, you amaze me every single day and bring such a light into the lives of every single person you meet. Thank you for being one of my biggest teachers - I am constantly inspired by you, your old soul, your young spirit, your ability to see through all the ish, your tender heart and your limitless capability - you can do absolutely anything you set your mind to and you keep it 💯."

Alba continued, "I’m so honored and proud to be your momma. You are a treasure, I love all our cuddles and quiet moments, along with our belly aching laughs. I love that you love my cooking and you notice the small things that others don’t. I love you more than words can express and one of my greatest joys in this world is watching you grow into the incredible person you are."

"What a gift it is to be your momma - thank you for choosing me my Angel baby. I love to the moon my boo. ✨💫❤️."

Alba and husband Cash Warren, 44, are also parents to son Hayes, 5, and daughter Honor, 15.

Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon

Instagram/jessicaalba

In May, Alba stopped by Maria Menounos’ podcast Heal Squad, and chatted with Menounos about how raising her kids with Warren has caused her to love him even more. 

“Marriage doesn’t feel the same as choosing to raise a human. That’s a different level of family. This person needs both of you forever, regardless of whether you guys grow together or don’t grow together.”

“I actually loved Cash so much more,” the Fantastic Four actress revealed. “I was really like, OK, this is another level because you get to see each other in a different light.” 

