Jessica Alba Celebrates Beginning of 'Fam Summer Vacay' by Sharing Sweet New Photo with All 3 Kids

Jessica Alba and her family are celebrating the beginning of their summer vacation.

On Thursday, the actress, 42, posted a sweet photo of her kids to her Instagram, honoring the beginning of their family vacation.

In the photo, Alba stands with her arms around daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, while son Hayes, 5, stands in front of her. Honor has her other arm around a friend as the family poses for the photo.

"& our #fam summer vacay as officially begun 🇬🇧 thank you @evianwater for having us! Hayes table tennis game on point!" Alba began her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And the sweets bar was a hit with the kiddos! Congrats to all of the amazing players @wimbledon 👏🏽🎾 @katiecboulter it was awesome watching you play! 😍🏆," she added.

In May, Alba stopped by Maria Menounos’ podcast Heal Squad, and chatted with Menounos about how raising her kids with husband Cash Warren has caused her to love him even more.

“Marriage doesn’t feel the same as choosing to raise a human. That’s a different level of family. This person needs both of you forever, regardless of whether you guys grow together or don’t grow together.”

“I actually loved Cash so much more,” the Fantastic Four actress revealed. “I was really like, OK, this is another level because you get to see each other in a different light.”

In 2022, the actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."