Jessica Alba is feeling the love for her husband.

On last week’s episode of Maria Menounos’ podcast Heal Squad, the actress and Honest Company co-founder, 42, chatted with Menounos about how raising her kids with husband Cash Warren has caused her to love him even more.

“I call it like the ride or die kind of thing that I have with my chosen family, with kids,” Alba explained. “It’s like through thick and thin unconditional love. There’s something about that level of commitment and love.”

“Marriage doesn’t feel the same as choosing to raise a human. That’s a different level of family. This person needs both of you forever, regardless of whether you guys grow together or don’t grow together.”

“I actually loved Cash so much more,” the Fantastic Four actress revealed. “I was really like, OK, this is another level because you get to see each other in a different light.”

Alba and Warren share son Hayes, 5, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. The couple has been married for 15 years.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her family amid their Hawaiian vacation. "Island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴," Alba captioned the sweet pics.

In January, the family of five joined for a special day at Disneyland to celebrate Hayes' 5th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the star.



The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."