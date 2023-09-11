Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Share Glam Transformation Before Attending Family Football Game

Jessica Alba shared some special time with her younger daughter while getting ready for a family outing.

The Honest Company co-founder, 42, shared photos from her nephew's football game on Sunday, which she attended with husband Cash Warren and their younger two kids — 5½-year-old son Hayes and daughter Haven Garner, 12. The couple is also parents to daughter Honor Marie, 15, who wasn't pictured with the family at the event.

Ahead of the big game, the actress and her daughter shared a sweet video where the two posed together, fresh-faced before doing some light glam.

"So proud of my nephew #Carter for taking home the W last night 🏈👏🏽🥳 #goBearcats #BonitaFootball," Alba captioned the shots from the night.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the Honest Renovations screening with Lizzy Mathis at CHIEF Clubhouse in New York City last month, Alba talked about her kids' personalities.

"I would say they're all wildly different," Alba told PEOPLE. "They're all at different stages in life and they need something different from me."

"The one thing that is consistent," she continued, "[is] my 5-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle my 12-year-old or my 15-year-old. My 12-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 15-year-old and the 5-year-old. And my 15-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 12-year-old."

"If I cuddle one of them and rub their head, then all of a sudden I have all of them on top of me and they're all like, 'Mom, rub my head, rub my head, just rub my back,' " the Sin City actress added.

Jessica Alba and her family. Jessica Alba Instagram

In 2022, the actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."