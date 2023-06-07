Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th Birthday: 'Proud of Who You've Become'

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's little girl is celebrating a special milestone.

Both the Honest Company co-founder, 42, and her producer husband, 44, shared beautiful messages for their oldest, daughter Honor Marie, on her 15th birthday Wednesday.

"5 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍🩹," the Fantastic Four actress wrote.

"My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫," the proud mom continued. "Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things."

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available."

She concluded, "You have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong. 🥹 Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. 💗 Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl - 15! Whaaaaat!!!??? 😳🎂🥳🎊🎁."

Warren admitted he was having a hard time "searching for the right words to describe my emotions" as he penned a tribute to his daughter.

"It’s some combination of love, pride, appreciation and pain. Yes, pain. You’re my oldest! So understandably, it’s a bit bittersweet," he began.



"Watching you navigate through life often leaves me in awe. You have this rare ability to learn life’s lessons the first time around. Most of us spend years running away from obstacles in search for an easier path. Only to find ourselves back at the same roadblocks. Not you," he wrote. "You somehow understand that there is no point in delaying the inevitable, so you meet the obstacles head on. You learn and you move forward. I’m beyond proud."

The father of three — who also shares son Hayes, 5, and daughter Haven, 11, with his wife of 15 years — shared some of his favorite moments with his daughter, writing, "I love our rides to school in the morning and I love our talks during family dinner. I love getting texts from you about your grades and I love your hidden artistic talents."

"I love your taste in music and I love your quirky humor. I love your laugh and I love how your smile makes everyone around you feel joy. I love watching you play tennis and I love your competitive spirit. I love your open mind and I love your empathetic heart. I love your ambition and I love that you’re willing to put in the work," he continued. "You have all the tools and I love watching you apply them."

He added, "You’re a force of nature, Honor, and I love being your Dad. Keep crushing it!! Happy Birthday!!"

