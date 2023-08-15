Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'

The actor exited the ABC medical drama in 2021 after portraying the role of Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 seasons

Published on August 15, 2023
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Variety/Getty

Jesse Williams was tickled pink by a Grey's Anatomy reference in Only Murders in the Building!

On Tuesday’s episode of the Hulu murder mystery, Meryl Streep’s character, Loretta Durkin, got her big break after she landed the audition for a network drama titled Grey’s New Orleans: Family Burn Unit.

“It’s an offshoot of an offshoot of a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff,” she gushed to Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam in the episode. “It’s for the mother of a dermatologist, so she has a backstory. And lines! And the producers said they might give her a limp, so it’s juicy!”

Jesse-williams-greys-solo
Jesse Williams on Greys anatomy 2019.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images

According to the series’ executive producer John Hoffman, Williams — who played Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons before departing in 2021 — had a big laugh when hearing the reference for the first time at a table read.

“Jesse was very sweet about that,” he recalled in an interview with TV Line. “He was howling [during our Zoom table read] about the reference. And it’s a real homage. I mean, has there been a more successful show than Grey’s Anatomy? What a windfall for an actress [like Loretta] to have that opportunity…. Watching Meryl Streep get excited about that for herself is just a dream.”

In season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, Williams plays documentarian Tobert. In a conversation with PEOPLE earlier this month, the 42-year-old actor opened up about working with his childhood idols, Short and Steve Martin

Jesse-williams-Only Murders
Jesse Williams Only Murders in the Building 2023.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

“It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment,” he explained. “Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

The actor continued, “I’m trying to be around people with an incredible amount of experience and wisdom to share. I am not somebody who looks to be the big fish in a small pond. I like to learn. I like to be wrong. That is how I see my career opportunities.”

When Williams left Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, he told PEOPLE in a statement that he would be “forever grateful” for his time on the longstanding medical drama as well as its “boundless opportunities.”

"As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds," he continued. 

"The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always,” he said. “I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

