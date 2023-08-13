Jesse Williams Recalls His 'Hotness Monster' Role on 'Greek': 'It's Not A Comfort Zone' (Exclusive)

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star explains how one of his early acting parts was a 'great experience' that left him wanting more from his acting career

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on August 13, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Jesse-williams-tout
Jesse williams 2022. Photo:

Tina Turnbow

Before Jesse Williams became a recognizable face in millions of homes thanks to Grey’s Anatomy, the actor was just trying to carve out a name for himself with smaller parts in shows and films like Law & Order and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

One of the actor’s earliest roles included a two-episode arc in 2008 on the college dramedy series Greek as Drew Collins. After running into Ashleigh (Amber Stevens West) shirtless at a party one evening, he earned the nickname “the Hotness Monster.”

The part temporarily brought Williams from New York City to Los Angeles for production. 

“I don't really remember much of the filming, honestly,” Williams tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I remember the reaction to it. I remember the quote, ‘hotness monster,’ people talking about it and it being funny, both appreciating it was a funny play on words, while also remembering a discomfort with signing up for something that just describes my looks, which is nobody's fault. I'm an adult and that's the job that I did, but it's not a comfort zone.”

Jesse-williams-Greek
Jesse williams in Greek.

While the rising young actor appreciated the work, he also aspired for more.

“I took it in good humor,” he explains. “It was an entirely positive experience. But just contending with being a young person who likes to challenge himself and has a belief that he has an interesting set of skills but wants something more than, ‘Oh, his eyes. Oh, ‘the hotness monster.”’ Okay, that's cool, thank you, but I'm going to keep going.” 

In 2009, he landed the role of Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, initially a recurring role which show creator Shonda Rhimes eventually upgraded to series regular. During his 12-season run, Williams became a fan favorite as the head of plastic surgery on Grey Sloan Memorial. And while he left the popular ABC medical drama in 2021 to pursue new acting challenges, the actor has returned for guest appearances and to direct the season 19 episode “When I Get to the Border.” 

Williams has certainly branched out after Grey’s too, starring in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out as Darren Lemming, a gay baseball player who comes out in the prime of his career — a performance that earned Williams his first Tony nomination.  

Take Me Out Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams
Joan Marcus

Williams also currently stars in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, playing a documentarian alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, following the suspicious death of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

“I’m trying to be around people with an incredible amount of experience and wisdom to share,” he explains. “I am not somebody who looks to be the big fish in a small pond. I like to learn. I like to be wrong. That is how I see my career opportunities.”

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

