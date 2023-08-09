Jesse Williams on Working on 'Only Murders in the Building': 'This Is the Pinch-Yourself Moment' (Exclusive)

The 'Grey’s Anatomy' alum tells PEOPLE he was in 'awe' of Steve Martin and Martin Short while working with them on the Hulu series

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
Published on August 9, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Jesse Williams-Red Carpet
Jesse Williams 2022. Photo:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

When Jesse Williams was a child, growing up in Chicago during the 1980s, TV was a privilege in his household — not a right.

The Williams family had one broken television set that aired three channels, and he and his two brothers were given two hours a week of "TV time." But some nights, when a young Williams felt daring, he snuck downstairs to catch Steve Martin or Martin Short when they were on Saturday Night Live.

“Each of them were, independently and together, such comedy pillars to me,” Williams tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. (The interview was conducted on July 12, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Playing a documentarian in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, allowed Williams, 42, to work alongside Martin and Short, who he calls his “heroes.”

Jesse williams-selena Gomez-OMITB
Jesse Williams and Selena gomez in Only Murders in the Building 2023.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

“It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment,” he admits. “Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum also worked Selena Gomez during much of the show’s third season, following the suspicious death of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Although the pair had never met before, Williams says working with the actress, producer and singer-songwriter was a “really delightful” experience.

“We built something that created a nice parallel to these two characters we are playing that are just meeting each other, feeling each other out, and trying to find common ground” he explains.

Williams’ role in the Hulu dramedy is part of a new chapter for the actor who is excited to find varied projects and costars to work with after playing Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 seasons on Grey’s Anatomy before departing the ABC medical drama in 2021.

Jesse-williams-greys
Jesse Williams on grays anatomy.

After leaving Grey's, the actor starred in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out as Darren Lemming, a gay baseball player who comes out in the prime of his career. The performance earned Williams his first Tony nomination.  

“I’m trying to be around people with an incredible amount of experience and wisdom to share,” he explains. “I am not somebody who looks to be the big fish in a small pond. I like to learn. I like to be wrong. That is how I see my career opportunities.”

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

