Jesse Watters' Mom Schools Him on Live TV: 'Use Your Voice Responsibly'

Jesse Watters got a little schooling on Monday night from his mom, Anne Purvis, on live TV.

The 45-year-old Fox News host, who took over the controversial Tucker Carlson's spot on the conservative news channel, appears to have some political differences with his mother, who called in to Jesse Watters Primetime to give him some advice with his new gig.

Though she said she is "proud" of her son, Purvis, a democrat, asked him to "do no harm," and specifically suggested telling Fox News to "take less interest ... in other people's bodies."

Overall, Purvis said she has "enjoyed" her son's show and added, "I want to say congratulations, honey bun. We are proud of you and your accomplishments, and you've worked so hard."

"Now let's aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions," Purvis initially said before she essentially asked him to not turn into Carlson, who was ousted in April.



"Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes," she advised, with Watters smiling nervously as his mother did not hold back. "We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. Okay?"

"I have a list here," she added as Watters laughed and continued to hear his mom out. Additionally, Purvis told the father of four it was important to "be kind and respectful," and to "use your voice responsibly."

She also said there has been enough "Biden-bashing," which made Watters crack up even further.



Jesse Watters on Fox News. John Lamparski/Getty

Along with Purvis, who was a child psychologist, the Philadelphia native was raised by his father, Stephen Hapgood Watters, who was a teacher.



The TV personality's first gig at Fox News was in 2003. He has had various roles across several of its programs, conducting interviews and delivering political commentary in the two decades that followed.

Among his most notable stints and segments include Watters' World, co-hosting The Five and leading Jesse Watters Primetime in the 7 p.m. time slot, which will now be filled with Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle.

The June news that Jesse Watters Primetime was moving to 8 p.m. came two months after Carlson, 54, and the network quietly "agreed to part ways." Fox News added in a statement, "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."