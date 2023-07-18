Jesse Watters' Mom Schools Him on Live TV: 'Use Your Voice Responsibly'

The Fox News host recently took over the controversial Tucker Carlson's spot on the conservative news channel

By
Published on July 18, 2023 09:18AM EDT
Host Jesse Watters as "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Jesse Watters on Fox News. Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jesse Watters got a little schooling on Monday night from his mom, Anne Purvis, on live TV.

The 45-year-old Fox News host, who took over the controversial Tucker Carlson's spot on the conservative news channel, appears to have some political differences with his mother, who called in to Jesse Watters Primetime to give him some advice with his new gig.

Though she said she is "proud" of her son, Purvis, a democrat, asked him to "do no harm," and specifically suggested telling Fox News to "take less interest ... in other people's bodies."

Overall, Purvis said she has "enjoyed" her son's show and added, "I want to say congratulations, honey bun. We are proud of you and your accomplishments, and you've worked so hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Now let's aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions," Purvis initially said before she essentially asked him to not turn into Carlson, who was ousted in April.

"Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes," she advised, with Watters smiling nervously as his mother did not hold back. "We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. Okay?"

"I have a list here," she added as Watters laughed and continued to hear his mom out. Additionally, Purvis told the father of four it was important to "be kind and respectful," and to "use your voice responsibly."

She also said there has been enough "Biden-bashing," which made Watters crack up even further.

Fox anchor Jesse Watters is seen on "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Jesse Watters on Fox News.

John Lamparski/Getty

Along with Purvis, who was a child psychologist, the Philadelphia native was raised by his father, Stephen Hapgood Watters, who was a teacher.

The TV personality's first gig at Fox News was in 2003. He has had various roles across several of its programs, conducting interviews and delivering political commentary in the two decades that followed.

Among his most notable stints and segments include Watters' World, co-hosting The Five and leading Jesse Watters Primetime in the 7 p.m. time slot, which will now be filled with Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle.

The June news that Jesse Watters Primetime was moving to 8 p.m. came two months after Carlson, 54, and the network quietly "agreed to part ways." Fox News added in a statement, "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Related Articles
Jesse Watters hosts
Who Is Jesse Watters? All About the Fox Host Replacing Tucker Carlson in the 8 O'Clock Hour
Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson
Jesse Watters Chosen to Replace Tucker Carlson in Primetime Fox News Slot
The Five
Geraldo Rivera Says ‘Toxic’ Relationship with ‘The Five’ Costar Led to Firing: ‘I Was Really Ticked Off’
775234152CG00080_Politicon_
A Timeline of Tucker Carlson's Controversies
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios
Geraldo Rivera Leaves Fox News After 23 Years: 'I Got Fired from The Five So I Quit'
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards
Tucker Carlson's Family: All About the Former Fox Host's Wife and Kids
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Says Tucker Carlson Violated His Contract by Launching New Twitter Show
Tucker Carlson
Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave Fox News? What We Know So Far About His Tension with the Network
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Texts Reportedly Alarmed Fox News Executives: 'It's Not How White Men Fight'
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Chris Licht
CNN Staff 'Celebrating' Ouster of Boss Chris Licht: 'Bad Move After Bad Move' (Source)
Tucker Carlson, Meghan McCain, Don Lemon
Meghan McCain Reacts to Tucker Carlson Departure and Don Lemon Firing: 'Bad Day to Be a Misogynist on Cable'
Brian Kilmeade
Brian Kilmeade Briefly Comments on Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit While Filling In: 'Wish Tucker the Best'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Democrat RFK Jr. Says Tucker Carlson Is 'Breathtakingly Courageous' in Wake of Fox News Departure
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNN Worldwide attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
CNN Boss Chris Licht Ousted amid Plunging Ratings and Staff Morale
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Maren Morris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation ); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" poses at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Exit from Fox News: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'