Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes About the 'Pressure' of Officiating Sarah Hyland's Wedding: 'You Can't Say No'

Ferguson, who stepped in for Modern Family costar Ty Burrell, said of Hyland's ask to oversee her vows 10 days beforehand: "She already knows I'm coming, it's not like you can say, 'Oh, I'm busy'"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 24, 2023 04:52 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and actress Sarah Hyland attend the Lakers Casino Night fundraiser benefiting the Lakers Youth Foundation at Club Nokia on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

A consummate professional, Jesse Tyler Ferguson stepped in to fill his Modern Family costar Ty Burrell’s role when Burrell had a last-minute conflict. The role in question: officiating their costar Sarah Hyland’s August 2022 wedding to Well Adams.

“He had a family emergency, so I was his understudy,” Ferguson, 47, said on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday.

Only having a matter of days to prepare worried the father of two.

“It came down like, 10 days before the wedding. I did not have any notice,” Ferguson lamented. “And you can't say ‘no.’ She already knew I was going to the wedding, so it’s like it’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m busy that weekend. I couldn’t get out of it.”

He pushed through because of his love of Hyland, 32. “I adore Sarah, so I was like, This means a lot that she’s asking me to do this, but it’s a lot of pressure,” the Dinner’s on Me podcast host said.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ty Burrell attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Netflix's "Ivy and Bean" Los Angeles premiere at Harmony Gold on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
JC Olivera/Getty Amy Sussman/Getty

Ferguson owned up to feeling nervous ahead of Adams and Hyland’s big day.

“It’s not just like a regular wedding, it’s a wedding that’s like, has paparazzi, helicopters flying above us. It’s going to be in Vogue magazine,” Ferguson said. “I’m like, Jeez, can I start with maybe a low-profile one? No! Right to the top!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Being thrown into the deep end of wedding officiating allowed Ferguson to sharpen his skills fast, and he quipped, “I’m very good now, so if anyone needs anything….”

Hudson, 41, joked that the actor “could marry anybody at this point.”

While wishing Ferguson a happy birthday on Instagram in October, Hyland referred to him as “the best officiant of all time” and called being married by him “a dream and a privilege.”

“Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you,” the actress captioned a video from her wedding ceremony.

In the video, Ferguson can be seen referencing the Bachelor franchise in which Adams, 39, appeared.

"This is the final rose ceremony," Ferguson joked as he started the ceremony, earning a laugh from both bride and groom as well as many of the guests. Ferguson also deemed himself “Reverend Jesse Tyler Ferguson.”

Ferguson and Hyland’s Modern Family costars Julie BowenNolan Gould, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter also attended the nuptials that took place at California vineyard.

“I’ve known Jesse since I was 18 years old. I remember his first date with his husband Justin,” Hyland told Vogue, referring to Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita. “So we’ve been through so much. Jesse and Justin and Wells and I have traveled together, just the four of us. So it was really special to have him up there.” 

Related Articles
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Sarah Paulson steps out hand-in-hand with longtime partner Holland Taylor during a romantic stroll while out in Manhattan
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Walk Hand-in-Hand During N.Y.C. Outing
Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says He Doesn’t Want More Kids After Welcoming Second Baby: 'We're Busy'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes 'Real Grief Period' After the 'Seinfeld' Finale 25 Years Ago (Exclusive)
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin
Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Gave Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance Live on 'The View'
Burl Moseley
'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
florence Henderson, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams
'Brady Bunch' Star Susan Olsen Looks Back on Romance Chatter About Florence Henderson and Barry Williams
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'
matthew-broderick-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on 'Miles We Have Strolled' in Anniversary Post for Matthew Broderick 
Kerry Washington Terry Goldwyn
Kerry Washington Posts Adorable Selfies with 'Scandal' Costar Tony Goldwyn's for His 63rd Birthday