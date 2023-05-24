A consummate professional, Jesse Tyler Ferguson stepped in to fill his Modern Family costar Ty Burrell’s role when Burrell had a last-minute conflict. The role in question: officiating their costar Sarah Hyland’s August 2022 wedding to Well Adams.

“He had a family emergency, so I was his understudy,” Ferguson, 47, said on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday.



Only having a matter of days to prepare worried the father of two.

“It came down like, 10 days before the wedding. I did not have any notice,” Ferguson lamented. “And you can't say ‘no.’ She already knew I was going to the wedding, so it’s like it’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m busy that weekend. I couldn’t get out of it.”

He pushed through because of his love of Hyland, 32. “I adore Sarah, so I was like, This means a lot that she’s asking me to do this, but it’s a lot of pressure,” the Dinner’s on Me podcast host said.

Ferguson owned up to feeling nervous ahead of Adams and Hyland’s big day.

“It’s not just like a regular wedding, it’s a wedding that’s like, has paparazzi, helicopters flying above us. It’s going to be in Vogue magazine,” Ferguson said. “I’m like, Jeez, can I start with maybe a low-profile one? No! Right to the top!”

Being thrown into the deep end of wedding officiating allowed Ferguson to sharpen his skills fast, and he quipped, “I’m very good now, so if anyone needs anything….”



Hudson, 41, joked that the actor “could marry anybody at this point.”



While wishing Ferguson a happy birthday on Instagram in October, Hyland referred to him as “the best officiant of all time” and called being married by him “a dream and a privilege.”



“Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you,” the actress captioned a video from her wedding ceremony.



In the video, Ferguson can be seen referencing the Bachelor franchise in which Adams, 39, appeared.



"This is the final rose ceremony," Ferguson joked as he started the ceremony, earning a laugh from both bride and groom as well as many of the guests. Ferguson also deemed himself “Reverend Jesse Tyler Ferguson.”

Ferguson and Hyland’s Modern Family costars Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter also attended the nuptials that took place at California vineyard.



“I’ve known Jesse since I was 18 years old. I remember his first date with his husband Justin,” Hyland told Vogue, referring to Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita. “So we’ve been through so much. Jesse and Justin and Wells and I have traveled together, just the four of us. So it was really special to have him up there.”



