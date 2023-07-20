Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Husband Justin Mikita

The ‘Modern Family’ star tied the knot with his husband in 2013.

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 20, 2023 01:36PM EDT
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Photo:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

A decade of love! 

On Thursday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated the 10 year anniversary of marrying his husband, Justin Mikita. The couple wed back in 2013. 

In his commemorative Instagram post, Ferguson, 47, celebrated a decade with his husband Mikita, 37. Sharing photos of their relationship, the Modern Family star used images of both early days and recent memories. 

As a final loving jab at his lawyer husband, Ferguson included a video of Mikita asleep next to him, snoring away. When Mikita wakes up, he sees his husband, cuddles into him, and closes his eyes. 

“Happy 10th Anniversary @justinmikita,” Ferguson captioned the post. “I love you so very very much & am so happy I get to call you my huzzzzzzbin.”

Of course, Ferguson and Mikita’s celebrity friends were quick to flood the comments. “Happy happy love,” HGTV designer Carrie Locklyn gushed. 

“🎉🎉🎉🤣🤣🤣🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽,” actress Niecy Nash-Betts, while Lukas Gage, who recently married makeup artist Chris Appleton, dropped some simple hearts. 

While the couple may be celebrating ten years of marriage, they started from simple beginnings, having met at the gym in 2012. A year later they were getting married in downtown New York, just two years after gay marriage was legalized in the state. 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple recently reminisced upon his 2013 wedding, detailing his favorite memory. “We got married on a very hot night in July in NYC," recalled Mikita. "We held an afterparty at a hotel a few blocks away from the wedding venue."

Ferguson then shared, "It was always our plan to have people parade over to the afterparty. Our wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, had the great idea of handing out noisemakers to guests so we could keep the vibe alive on the walk over to the new venue."

"It was a Saturday night in SoHo," Mikita added. "It was already loud on the streets!"

Ferguson said the couple's "favorite memory from the night is from that walk."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The twosome, who are parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer, 2 welcomed their second baby together, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, in November. The Tony Award winner announced the news on Instagram along with an adorable set of images, letting fans know why he wouldn't be appearing in his Broadway play Take Me Out.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," wrote Ferguson.

