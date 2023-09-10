Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Are Expecting Baby No. 5: 'God Has Blessed Us with a Rainbow Baby'

The former Counting On stars share four children: Fern, Ivy, Spurgeon and Henry

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

and
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
Published on September 10, 2023 05:39AM EDT
Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are expecting baby No. 5 . Photo:

Jessa Seewald/Instagram, Jessa Seewald/YouTube


Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is pregnant with baby No. 5!

On Saturday, the former Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced they are expecting their fifth child on social media, after Duggar tragically suffered a miscarriage last year.

"After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," Jessa, 30, wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday, including a link to a video on her YouTube channel titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway!"

The video — which showed a positive pregnancy test sitting on a bathroom counter — began with the expectant star once again acknowledging the "heartbreaking loss" the family had been through the previous year, before updating her fans on her happy news.

"Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited," the reality star said. As she spoke in the video, the captions "God is so kind," and "We're so thankful for the gift of this precious life" appeared on screen.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, who announced on Saturday that they are expecting their fifth child together.

Ben Seewald/Instagram

The remainder of the YouTube video then documented a romantic getaway Jessa and Ben, 28, enjoyed together in April 2023.

Below the video, fans shared their delight at the couple's pregnancy news.

"Congratulations on your rainbow baby," one wrote, while another commented, "Congratulations! I’m very excited to see a new baby is on the way. I’m praying for you and your baby that you’ll have a healthy safe pregnancy and delivery."

Jessa gave birth to their fourth child, Fern, in July 2021 just five months after a pregnancy loss.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," she and Ben said in a joint statement announcing their happy news

RELATED: Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Share Sweet Photos of Daughter Fern as She Turns 5 Months Old

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" the statement continued.

"The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer," the couple added.

The Seewalds are also parents to Ivy (born May 26, 2019), Henry (born February 6, 2017) and Spurgeon (born November 5, 2015).

