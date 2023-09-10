Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Are Expecting Baby No. 5: 'God Has Blessed Us with a Rainbow Baby'



Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is pregnant with baby No. 5!

On Saturday, the former Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced they are expecting their fifth child on social media, after Duggar tragically suffered a miscarriage last year.

"After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," Jessa, 30, wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday, including a link to a video on her YouTube channel titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway!"

The video — which showed a positive pregnancy test sitting on a bathroom counter — began with the expectant star once again acknowledging the "heartbreaking loss" the family had been through the previous year, before updating her fans on her happy news.

"Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited," the reality star said. As she spoke in the video, the captions "God is so kind," and "We're so thankful for the gift of this precious life" appeared on screen.

The remainder of the YouTube video then documented a romantic getaway Jessa and Ben, 28, enjoyed together in April 2023.

Below the video, fans shared their delight at the couple's pregnancy news.

"Congratulations on your rainbow baby," one wrote, while another commented, "Congratulations! I’m very excited to see a new baby is on the way. I’m praying for you and your baby that you’ll have a healthy safe pregnancy and delivery."

Jessa gave birth to their fourth child, Fern, in July 2021 just five months after a pregnancy loss.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," she and Ben said in a joint statement announcing their happy news.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" the statement continued.

"The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer," the couple added.

The Seewalds are also parents to Ivy (born May 26, 2019), Henry (born February 6, 2017) and Spurgeon (born November 5, 2015).