Peloton's Jess King and Wife Sophia Urista Welcome Daughter Afiza 8 Months After Birth of Son

Jess King and Sophia Urista are moms again!

The Peloton instructor, 37, and her wife welcomed their second baby, daughter Afiza Maria Urista King, whom the couple plans on calling Íza for short.

The proud parents announced the happy news with a reel posted to their Instagrams that documented their baby's birth.

King and Urista welcomed their daughter at 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. Their new baby girl weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

"GUERRERA mic drop 🎤," the caption began, which was penned by King's wife Sophia. "🙏🏾 ❤️ to my incredible birthing team who went to war with me all day Friday 7/14 into the earliest hours of Saturday morning: @luna_homebirth @mindfulbirthmaryesther."

"🙏🏾 ❤️ to my sisters who tirelessly & patiently captured the entire 20+ hours of labor @kazziechameleon @jessielevandov. 🙏🏾 ❤️ to my partner in life & love of these babies @jesskingnyc, @chickenalakingnyc (who never left my side) & Luz who refused to go to bed until mama & bebe were out safe."

"& to my strongest, sweetest, most gracious, generous, perfect palomita 'AFIZA MARIA URISTA KING'— but you can call her Íza. b. 7 lbs. 13 oz. @ 1:08 Am (on my side of the bed!)," she concluded.

Jess King/instagram

Late last year, the couple started adding to their family with the birth of now-8-month-old son, Lucien "Luz".

"Meet our LIGHT! Lucien Urista King aka Luz, born 11/16/22 at 4:23am. 7 lbs 9 oz. He's the happiest, sweetest, most delicious little boy. 😇," they began the sweet caption. "Thank you all for the love and support on this journey. We feel so loved and blessed."

News of baby No. 2. came just a month after the couple revealed publicly that they tied the knot nearly two years ago.

"Sophia and I got married back in March 2021, almost 2 years ago, surrounded by some of our incredible chosen family. Originally, we had dreams of a big wedding celebration but quickly realized that our priorities were buying a house and having a baby," King wrote. "It was just after we closed on our home that we had this little ceremony. ♥️"

