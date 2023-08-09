'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Police on Fiancé After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

The MTV reality star's lawyer confirmed that Pivarnick did not press charges and is still engaged to Vinny Tortorella, who proposed to her on camera during the last season of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Published on August 9, 2023 04:48PM EDT
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023
Angelina Pivarnick called the police on fiancé Vinny Tortorella after an alleged domestic violence incident at their New Jersey home. Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty

Angelina Pivarnick reportedly called the police on her fiancé Vinny Tortorella following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Jersey Shore star, 37, dialed 911 after the alleged altercation at the couple's Freehold, New Jersey, home, according to a police report obtained by Page Six. However, once officers arrived at the residence, Pivarnick declined to press charges against Tortorella.

"I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told the outlet in a statement Wednesday.

Tortorella's attorney said the pair's relationship status has not changed despite the incident. “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together," he said in a statement. "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement."

PEOPLE has reached out to Leonard Jr. and the Freehold Township Police Department for comment.

Angelina Pivarnick and guest MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick got engaged during an April episode of their reality series.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock 

Pivarnick and Tortorella, who are currently filming new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, got engaged earlier this year during an April episode of the MTV reality series. Tortorella dropped to one knee in front of the cameras and proposed.

"I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," he told Pivarnick as the rest of the Jersey Shore cast looked on.

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back," he continued. "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one."

"My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something," he said. "I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

Though she appeared shocked at first, Pivarnick said yes. "100 times over, yes, babe!" she declared.

On Thursday, while attending the New York City premiere for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s sixth season, Pivarnick opened up to PEOPLE about her wedding plans. She said she has learned her lesson following her 2022 split from ex-husband Chris Larangeira after less than three years of marriage and is planning to wed Tortorella in a much smaller, more intimate affair.

“I'm taking my time right now,” she said. “Listen, I was with Chris for five years, so that didn't work out. It's hard. I don't really think I want to do a big wedding ever again. That's done. If I'm going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we're just taking our time.”

Pivarnick even hinted that she and her fiancé might make a little detour on their road to the altar. Asked when her nuptials would be, she replied: “You'll be there… I really want to have a baby first. I'm 37, I'm getting up there and I think it's about time.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

