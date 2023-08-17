'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is catching up on all the life she’s missed!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the 36-year-old reality star realizes just how many milestones she’s missed in her absence as she attempts to make up for lost time.

While asking the crew about the things going on in their lives, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio shares how he and his girlfriend Nikki Hall have been managing their relationship while the DJ is touring clubs.

Sammi then moves on to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and asks how she was finding motherhood with three children when it’s revealed that the group has “like 10 or 11 kids between all of us." (Snooki has three, Pauly D has one, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has two, Jenni "JWoww" Farley has two, Deena Cortese has two and OG star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has one.)

“Even though these people are the same, a lot is also different with them,” she says in a confessional. “And I'm so intrigued to like, get to know their families now and other sides of them that I never got to before.”

“I would have never thought I would ever see this day because we would talk about it all the time and it's just so cool,” she adds.

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Pauly D asks Sammi if she wants kids, she admits she “would love kids” but acknowledges that she is “getting older” and jokes she's “hitting my midlife crisis.”

“I'm with somebody now and he's very supportive of everything I do,” she says, before joking to the cameras, “My boyfriend radar is not the best — until now. I feel like I finally found somebody who kind of completes me in a positive way and is totally different than the people that I've dated in my past.”

Sammi also reveals that her boyfriend Justin May has an interesting connection to the group.

“Actually, he used to bounce and bartend at Karma!” she shares. “When I met him, he was like, 'I actually carried Deena out of a club before,' [and] he was like, 'You were always crying at the bar.'"

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'. MTV

Vinny Guadagnino then jokes Sammi has "a type," going on to detail that ideal person as a "short, jacked, Guido, really top-heavy, small legs and just literally looks like a gorilla juice head."

"To me, you come off a little bit annoying," Sammi quips back.

Sammi previously admitted she missed the bond she once held with her former cast members

“We had a bond that was [unlike] any other,” she said in a confessional. “I know they have their bond now, they’ve been doing this for a long time, but I still remember the bond that we had when we filmed when we were young and 22.”

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party in August 2023. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Sammi continued reminiscing, “I remember fun times with them and all the laughs we had, and it was a time in my life that I really loved. I enjoyed being there at the end of the day even though I was going through a little bit of something. There were positive times and fun times.”

“We were all brothers and sisters, and I miss it,” she acknowledged. “I miss being a part of that.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.