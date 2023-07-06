Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Ronnie Both Return in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Trailer: 'Is This Real?!'

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return for season 7 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation', which premieres Aug. 3 on MTV

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 05:28PM EDT

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are back — at the same time! — to stir up the drama on a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In the first full trailer for the upcoming seventh season of the hit MTV series, the return of "the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet" leaves her castmates “shooketh.” 

“What the f---?” Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio says, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino adding, “I can’t even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam’s back!”

The group initially appears happy to see Sammi, 36, again with Vinny Guadagnino saying, “This is going good, I guess?”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCDKIt4J01Y CR: MTV

mtv

She doesn’t miss a beat and is quickly introduced to the “Sammi” blow-up doll her roommates used to fill her seat at the family-style table. She also receives a blanket printed with the infamous note about Ronnie’s cheating that was originally written by her castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley in season 2 of Jersey Shore

However, there appears to be no shortage of drama with a screaming match and high-adrenaline adventures. Sammi declares, “It’s my first day back. I don’t want to die on a mountain.”

The Shore stars are left shocked when Ronnie, 37, also arrives at their door.

"Is this real?" Pauly asks. "Wow!"

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCDKIt4J01Y CR: MTV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer.

mtv

Ronnie previously made a surprise appearance on last season after leaving the MTV series for his mental health in 2021.

At the time, he told his costars: "I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life."

Meanwhile, the official Jersey Shore Instagram account announced his ex's return back in March, writing: "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet. 🎥💋"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola host at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage on March 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola host at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage on March 6, 2010.

getty

When Family Vacation premiered in 2018, Sammi explained on Instagram why she decided to sit the reboot out: "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

She continued, "However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

