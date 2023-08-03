Sammi 'Sweetheart' Was 'Scared as S---' to Return to 'Jersey Shore': 'What If They Don't Want Me?' (Exclusive)

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola had plenty of jitters as she decided whether to return to Jersey Shore.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Family Vacation premiere, the 36-year-old reality star admits she feels apprehensive about coming back on the show after her costar Angelina Pivarnick tells her she “would love” for her to “be a part of it again.”

Angelina, 37, continues: “You know everybody, all the roommates. You just know them. We’re grown up, so many years went by, but I’m very happy to see where you are right now. We’ve all got a past, it’s the way we move on from it.”

When Angelina claims she doesn’t want to miss out on any more time together, Sammi agrees and confesses that there are “no outsiders” who can understand the bond between the Shoremates.

“We had a bond that was [unlike] any other,” she says in a confessional. “I know they have their bond now, they’ve been doing this for a long time, but I still remember the bond that we had when we filmed when we were young and 22.”

Sammi continues reminiscing, “I remember fun times with them and all the laughs we had, and it was a time in my life that I really loved. I enjoyed being there at the end of the day even though I was going through a little bit of something. There were positive times and fun times.”

“We were all brothers and sisters, and I miss it,” she acknowledges. “I miss being a part of that.”

Angelina encourages her to take her time and Sammi admits that she feels scared that the other cast members don’t want her to return.

“This gang of people have been so tight and so close for so many years without me, what if they don’t want me to come back?” she says in a confessional. “I’m scared as s---.”



Elsewhere, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is also talking with Sammi's ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro about his return to the Shore house given his volatile history.

"I'm ready to come back," says Ronnie, 37. "I feel good bro."

The Situation looks concerned and asks, "What makes you think you're ready now?"

Ronnie explains, "You know, I'm at peace for once."

In a confessional, he adds, "I would love to get back in the good graces of my roommates. I miss them, I love them, they're like family. We've known each other for 15 years. I am in the right mental space. I can be around that atmosphere and that environment."

Ronnie tells The Situation, 40, that he's "living one day at a time, like today's what matters, we'll figure out tomorrow when it gets here."

Big Daddy Sitch counsels him, "Probably the next step is for you and Sam to get back together." Then he cracks a mischievous smile, and the guys laugh.

Later, as Ronnie gets ready to head out and pack for the trip, The Situation promises to keep their little surprise a secret until the "moment of truth" when the exes reunite.



A new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.