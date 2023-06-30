Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France

Jerry Seinfeld is already having a fabulous summer vacation!

The comedian, 69, was spotted aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez in the South of France this week, soaking up some sun and enjoying an outdoor shower on deck. Seinfeld went shirtless and sported dark blue swim trunks as he rinsed off, likely after a dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

He was joined onboard by his wife Jessica, 51. The cookbook author and Good+Foundation founder wore a hot pink bikini and gold jewelry for her glamorous day at sea.

The Seinfeld family are big fans of yacht vacation. Last summer, Jessica shared rare photos of herself, Jerry and their kids — Shepherd Kellen, 17 Julian Kal, 20, and Sascha, 22, — on a trip to Capri, Italy.

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

"We are all reunited after too many months apart," she captioned one of the photos.

Jessica previously opened up about parenting their three kids with the Seinfeld star, whom she called "an incredible father," admitting to Parents magazine that fatherhood didn't immediately come natural to him.

Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she said in May 2020. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Jerry and Jessica tied the knot on Christmas Day in 1999, a year after they met.

Saint-Tropez, where the Seinfelds dropped anchor, is a favorite summer destination for A-listers, including Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman and Ashley Graham.

Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez were photographed strolling the streets of the coastal city, smiling and holding hands.

Last year, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham cozied up just offshore at Le Club 55, a legendary hangout that’s hosted Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John.

The beach of Saint-Tropez. Larry Dale Gordon/Getty Images

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn also dined at Club 55 restaurant and departed in style—by boat! — during a jaunt around the region that included a stop in Ravello, Italy.

Model and podcaster Molly Sims celebrated her 49th birthday with a glam getaway here in 2022. “Cheers to another year of turning 29,” she joked on Instagram.