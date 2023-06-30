Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France

The 'Seinfeld' star has been enjoying a luxurious summer vacation in Saint-Tropez

By Staff Author
Published on June 30, 2023 12:03PM EDT
Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023.
Photo:

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Jerry Seinfeld is already having a fabulous summer vacation!

The comedian, 69, was spotted aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez in the South of France this week, soaking up some sun and enjoying an outdoor shower on deck. Seinfeld went shirtless and sported dark blue swim trunks as he rinsed off, likely after a dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

He was joined onboard by his wife Jessica, 51. The cookbook author and Good+Foundation founder wore a hot pink bikini and gold jewelry for her glamorous day at sea.

The Seinfeld family are big fans of yacht vacation. Last summer, Jessica shared rare photos of herself, Jerry and their kids — Shepherd Kellen, 17  Julian Kal, 20, and Sascha, 22, — on a trip to Capri, Italy.

Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023.

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

"We are all reunited after too many months apart," she captioned one of the photos.

Jessica previously opened up about parenting their three kids with the Seinfeld star, whom she called "an incredible father," admitting to Parents magazine that fatherhood didn't immediately come natural to him.

jessica seinfeld and kids
Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she said in May 2020. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, daugther
Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Jerry and Jessica tied the knot on Christmas Day in 1999, a year after they met.

Saint-Tropez, where the Seinfelds dropped anchor, is a favorite summer destination for A-listers, including Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman and Ashley Graham.

Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez were photographed strolling the streets of the coastal city, smiling and holding hands.

Last year, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham cozied up just offshore at Le Club 55, a legendary hangout that’s hosted Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John.

Beach, St Tropez, France
The beach of Saint-Tropez.

Larry Dale Gordon/Getty Images  

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn also dined at Club 55 restaurant and departed in style—by boat! — during a jaunt around the region that included a stop in Ravello, Italy.

Model and podcaster Molly Sims celebrated her 49th birthday with a glam getaway here in 2022. “Cheers to another year of turning 29,” she joked on Instagram.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.
Matt Damon Goes on Mykonos Vacation with Chris and Liam Hemsworth – See the Pictures!
Heidi Klum bikini boat
Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini on Romantic Getaway with Husband Tom Kaulitz
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pleads to 'Make It to 43' Amid 'Extreme' Turbulence on Private Jet
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
A Delta Airlines plane sits on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 after it landed without landing gear.
Delta Plane Lands Without Proper Landing Gear at Charlotte Airport as Passengers and Crew Evacuate Safely
Armie Hammer's "mystery blonde" isn't such a mystery ... it's his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Perejma
Armie Hammer Appears to Rekindle with Ex-Girlfriend After Finalizing Divorce with Elizabeth Chambers
Phil Stringer
Passenger Who Had Entire Flight to Himself Is Now BFFs with the Crew: 'We're in a Group Message' (Exclusive)
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Princess Madeleine of Sweden at the Victoria Day concert at Borgholm Castle
Princess Madeleine Delays Move Back to Sweden — Here's Why She's Staying in Florida a Bit Longer
Woman Rescued from the Royal Caribbeanâs Mariner of the Seas cruise ship;
Royal Caribbean Passenger Survives Dramatic Fall From 10th Floor Deck
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
Jay Z and Beyonce enjoy some downtime in Lake Como with friends. Jay was seen shooting some hoops and exploring the lake on a boat whilst Beyonce spent some time at the luxury resort
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures!
Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman
Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere
Their Majesties King Albert II and Queen Paola, Honorary President of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, attend the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel's academic closing ceremony
King Philippe of Belgium Cancels Outing as His Father, Former King Albert, 89, Is Hospitalized
Splash Mountain and Tiana's Bayou Adventure
New Disney Landmark Appears Overnight on Former Splash Mountain as it Undergoes Transformation