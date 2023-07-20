Jerry O'Connell Says He Was 'Really Scared' After Helping to Extinguish Food Truck Fire

Jerry O’Connell has no problem answering the call to action!

The Talk co-host assisted in keeping a Calabasas food truck fire at bay on Sunday after the vehicle broke out in flames, according to TMZ. While waiting for the Los Angeles Fire Department to arrive, O'Connell helped extinguish the fire and ensure the area was as safe as possible.

After the incident, O’Connell, 49, opened up about the terrifying encounter.

He cracked a few jokes about bravery before admitting, “I was really scared," in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. "I actually, uh, I cried when I got back in the car."

When his family pulled up to a scary car fire, O’Connell hopped out — and hopped a fence — to grab a fire extinguisher. TMZ’s initial report included a photo of O’Connell with a hoe in hand — which he confirmed to ET was handed to him by authorities.

As a sheriff pulled a man out of the burning vehicle, O’Connell fended the flames. As for his decision to help, O’Connell added, “We live in fire country, it's warm this time of year, and you just do what you can to help neighbors out.”

PEOPLE confirmed “LACoFD was dispatched to a small grass fire approximately 20x20 in Calabasas,” though the Los Angeles Fire Department added, “Unfortunately, we are unaware of names of the bystanders or civilians on scene of the incident.”

O’Connell’s team and representatives for The Talk did not respond to requests for comment.

This isn’t the first fire O’Connell has helped put out. His wife, Rebecca Romijn, shared, “We had a massive fire out near our house [several] years ago... Jerry stayed with the fire fighters anyway [so] he was helpful.”

