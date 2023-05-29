Jeremy Renner Visits Lake Tahoe Nearly 5 Months After Snowplow Accident: 'Home'

Jeremy Renner is spending Memorial Day weekend by the lake.

On Saturday, the actor shared a video to Instagram of his view as he drove down a winding road overlooking Lake Tahoe for what he implied in the caption was a visit with his loved ones.



"Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," wrote Renner, 52.

The actor also shared two pictures from the trip to his Instagram Story on Sunday. One photo showcased a pair of jet skis placed along the water's edge, while another snapshot appeared to show Renner sitting on a paddle board in the water with his daughter Ava, 10.

"Home," the Avengers star wrote above the picture of the jet skis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Jeremy Renner's Lake Tahoe trip. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Lake Tahoe, on the border of California and Nevada, is located near Renner's home in the latter state's Washoe County, where the actor's harrowing New Year's Day snowplow accident took place.



More than four months removed from the incident — in which Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow — he appears to remain on course in his recovery.

On May 19, Renner shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

In addition, a number of recent social-media posts show the actor traveling around Nevada.

Last week, Renner showed some love to his mother Valerie when he shared a photo to his Instagram Story of a newspaper clipping with a picture of himself as a child alongside his mother. The photo appeared to be published in a local Nevada newspaper back when he received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in 2009's The Hurt Locker.

"This came to my attention ... 🥰 love you mama," the Hawkeye actor wrote in a caption above the picture. The newspaper photo itself included a caption that read: "A young Jeremy Renner is seen with his mother, Valerie Cearley, in this undated family photograph."

Though the newspaper didn't have a date, the caption went on to refer to the actor as a "first-time Oscar nominee," suggesting it was published prior to the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010. (Renner's performance in The Hurt Locker earned him an Oscar nod for Best Actor.)

Renner has not yet announced any future film roles as he continues to recover from the Jan. 1 snowplow accident, but walked his first red carpet since the incident last month at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations.

