Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident

"A long weekend of performances, birthdays, graduations, and of course love and laughter …. Brings me to here now," the Marvel actor wrote on Instagram

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 03:17PM EDT
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jeremy Renner is basking in the wake of his eventful weekend.

On Monday, the actor shared a serene photo featuring a plate of waffles on a table surrounded by a cup of coffee, a candle and a lei as he wished his fans and followers a "Good Monday Morning."

"A long weekend of performances, birthdays, graduations, and of course love and laughter …. Brings me to here now. Wishing you a wonderful week," Renner, 52, captioned his post, which comes more than five months after his devastating snowplow accident.

He also shouted out his 10-year-old daughter, joking, "(waffles are Ava’s , I get a vitamin and supplement shake in the afternoon after my fast 🥴)."

In addition, the Hawkeye star also shared a photo of himself and Ludacris — who is currently on tour with Janet Jackson — to his Instagram Story, writing, "Always a gem @ludacris."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeremy Renner with Ludacris
Ludacris and Jeremy Renner.

Instagram/jeremyrenner

More than five months removed from the New Year's Day incident — in which Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow — he appears to remain on course in his recovery.

On May 27, the actor shared a video to Instagram of his view as he drove down a winding road overlooking Lake Tahoe for what he implied in the caption was a visit with his loved ones.

"Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," wrote Renner.

The actor also shared two pictures from the trip to his Instagram Story the following day. One photo showcased a pair of jet skis placed along the water's edge, while another snapshot appeared to show Renner sitting on a paddle board in the water with daughter Ava.

"Home," the Avengers star wrote above the picture of the jet skis.

Renner walked his first red carpet since the incident at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations in April.

On May 19, the star shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

"Pain is progress for me," he captioned a video on his Instagram Story, adding a smiling emoji.

"It's a new activity, right?" Renner said, in the video to a friend who is filming. "It's a new movement that I'm not used to ... walking and jogging are very different muscle groups."

"The leg's still broken — thank goodness for the titanium," he added jokingly from the special treadmill he was using, which allows users to de-load up to 80% of their weight.

Related Articles
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton Pokes Fun at Her Love of Headwear with a Larger-Than-Life-Sized Hat
Amy Schumer on Dropping Out of Barbie Movie | WWHL
Amy Schumer Says She Tried Ozempic, Tells Others 'Lying' About It to Be 'Be Real' About Their Weight Loss
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford's Heroic Legacy Explored in New PEOPLE Special Edition: From Landing 'Star Wars' to His Last Ride as Indy
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things
Emma Stone Is Reborn in Fantastical 'Poor Things' Trailer: Watch
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence filming Bad Boys 4
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Seen Wearing Police Uniforms on 'Bad Boys 4' Set: Photo
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's French Movie 'Jeanne du Barry' to Be Released in North America After Cannes Debut
Tom Cruise Mission Impossible
Tom Cruise Pokes Fun at His Running in 'Mission: Impossible' Movies for Global Running Day