Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is basking in the wake of his eventful weekend.

On Monday, the actor shared a serene photo featuring a plate of waffles on a table surrounded by a cup of coffee, a candle and a lei as he wished his fans and followers a "Good Monday Morning."

"A long weekend of performances, birthdays, graduations, and of course love and laughter …. Brings me to here now. Wishing you a wonderful week," Renner, 52, captioned his post, which comes more than five months after his devastating snowplow accident.

He also shouted out his 10-year-old daughter, joking, "(waffles are Ava’s , I get a vitamin and supplement shake in the afternoon after my fast 🥴)."

In addition, the Hawkeye star also shared a photo of himself and Ludacris — who is currently on tour with Janet Jackson — to his Instagram Story, writing, "Always a gem @ludacris."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Ludacris and Jeremy Renner. Instagram/jeremyrenner

More than five months removed from the New Year's Day incident — in which Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow — he appears to remain on course in his recovery.

On May 27, the actor shared a video to Instagram of his view as he drove down a winding road overlooking Lake Tahoe for what he implied in the caption was a visit with his loved ones.



"Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," wrote Renner.

The actor also shared two pictures from the trip to his Instagram Story the following day. One photo showcased a pair of jet skis placed along the water's edge, while another snapshot appeared to show Renner sitting on a paddle board in the water with daughter Ava.

"Home," the Avengers star wrote above the picture of the jet skis.



Renner walked his first red carpet since the incident at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations in April.

On May 19, the star shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

"Pain is progress for me," he captioned a video on his Instagram Story, adding a smiling emoji.

"It's a new activity, right?" Renner said, in the video to a friend who is filming. "It's a new movement that I'm not used to ... walking and jogging are very different muscle groups."

"The leg's still broken — thank goodness for the titanium," he added jokingly from the special treadmill he was using, which allows users to de-load up to 80% of their weight.