Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback Photo of Himself with Mom: 'Love You Mama'

Jeremy Renner is showing love for his mother Valerie.

On Tuesday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story of a newspaper clipping with a picture of himself as a child alongside his mother. The photo appeared to be published in a local Nevada newspaper back when he received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in 2008's The Hurt Locker.

"This came to my attention ... 🥰 love you mama," the Avengers actor wrote in a caption above the picture. The newspaper photo itself included a caption that read: "A young Jeremy Renner is seen with his mother, Valerie Cearley, in this undated family photograph."

Though the newspaper in Renner's photo does not have a date shown, the caption goes on to refer to the actor as a "first-time Oscar nominee," suggesting it was published prior to the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

Renner's performance as a U.S. Army sergeant during the Iraq War in The Hurt Locker earned the actor a nomination for Best Actor. Jeff Bridges won that year's award for his performance in Crazy Heart.

Renner, who continues to recover from his New Year's Day snowplow accident, recently paid tribute to his mother in a heartwarming Instagram post he shared on Mother's Day.



The actor shared three photos of his mother to Instagram as he apologized in his caption "for the weight I've made you carry" and noted her "grace and strength" in recent months.

"Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama… No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you," he wrote in that caption. "I'm sorry for the weight I've made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength. Thank you, love you mama…. My rock. #happymothersday"



Valerie appeared to take an active role in caring for her son in the months following the Jan. 1 snowplow accident, in which Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow — said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs. — ran him over while he was helping his nephew Alex get a stuck vehicle out of the snow.



Renner shared a video to his Instagram Story of Valerie and his sister comforting him from his hospital bed in the days immediately following the incident. More recently, the actor told Diane Sawyer during ABC's hour-long special concerning the accident and Renner's recovery in April that his mental strength through the ordeal stems from his mother.

"I think I'm mentally strong. I don't know about other people," he said, when the journalist asked if he believes he is "stronger than most people."

"I know I'm mentally strong, and I get that from my mom," the Avengers actor added at the time.