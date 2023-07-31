Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without Cane for the First Time at Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday Party

Jeremy Renner is on the mend.

Renner, 52, walked with the support of fellow actor Casey Affleck at Kate Beckinsale's birthday party Sunday. The Hawkeye star, who worked with Affleck, 47, in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, has used a cane publicly since his snow plow accident in January. However, Renner walked freely, with a bit of support from his friend, at the event.

Renner flashed a big smile and seemed to be in high spirits to celebrate Beckinsale's 50th birthday.

Jeremy Renner and Casey Affleck.

After suffering more than 30 broken bones and undergoing multiple surgeries, Renner is usually seen around Hollywood with his cane as support. Back in April, the actor walked the red carpet of his Disney+ design series Rennervations. He held the cane in his right hand, while his left hand grasped the hand of his daughter, 10-year-old Ava Berlin Renner.

Before that, Renner made his first talk show appearance after the accident on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, showing off his cane during the interview. Renner danced around Jimmy Kimmel's stage, keeping his cane by his side for support.

On New Year’s Day, the Avengers actor was involved in a snow plow accident, with his rep later confirming that he was in a “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered.”

His neighbors would later describe seeing the accident take place to Diane Sawyer. “It was a horrible sound to listen to someone, just literally watching somebody die in front of you, and you feel so helpless," Barb Fletcher, one of Renner's neighbors, said in ABC's Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph special.

Two days after the accident, Renner spoke out for the first time, adding a picture from the hospital and sharing it on Instagram. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

Jeremy Renner.

Since then, the actor has spoken more openly about the accident, revealing the severity of his injuries. “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he captioned another post.

Renner has since attended some public events, largely to support his friends and family. These include an outing with Ava to UCLA's Spring Sing, as well as a trip to friend Katie Cazorla’s comedy show in Los Angeles.

Using his recovery time for some good, Renner recently announced that he would be launching a vodka company. The actor revealed in an Instagram post that he was grateful for “the progress I’ve made since the start of this year,” which allowed him to be more involved in the founding of the new alcohol venture, Sweet Grass Vodka.