Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident

The 'Avengers' star has been sharing various treatments as he continues to recover from his Jan. 1 snowplow accident

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident Recovery
Jeremy Renner in hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Photo:

jeremyrenner/Instagram

Jeremy Renner is sharing the oxygen treatment he undergoes twice a day.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old actor posted a selfie on his Instagram Story while receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy as he continues to recover from his Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

“Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily,” the Hawkeye star wrote over the photo.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers can be used to treat several medical conditions, including crushing injuries like Renner’s.

Human body tissue needs oxygen to function, and the air people breathe is 21% oxygen. Hyperbaric oxygen chambers create an environment where patients can breathe 100% oxygen, according to the FDA. Once a patient is in the chamber, the air pressure in the unit is raised to a level about 2 or 3 times higher than normal, which helps the lungs collect more oxygen. The oxygen goes through the bloodstream and essentially overflows into tissues, which can speed up the healing process.

In addition to injuries, hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used to treat other medical conditions like burns, severe anemia, carbon monoxide poisoning, radiation injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and more. It is also commonly used for treating scuba and deep-sea divers affected by the rapid pressure change.

eremy Renner is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeremy Renner walking with a cane.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the beginning of the year, Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow. He’s kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the months following his hospitalization. 

Last month, the Avengers actor — who has used a cane publicly since the accident — walked freely, with a bit of support from his friend and fellow actor Casey Affleck, while attending Kate Beckinsale's birthday party.

Back in his first interview after the accident, the Oscar nominee told ABC News' Diane Sawyer that he has "shift[ed] the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else." Renner said, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'
New Covid Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Majority of New Infections Nationwide
New COVID Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Largest Proportion of New Infections Nationwide
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules'' Scheana Shay Says 'Stress and Anxiety' Led to Unhealthy Weight Loss
Close-up two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Many Cancer Patients Turn To Binge Drinking — Even During Treatment, New Study Finds
TikToker Kyle Prue Shares Lyme Disease Struggle in Defense of Bella Hadid
TikToker Kyle Prue Reveals Lyme Disease Struggle: 'I Have Entire Organs That Are Non-Functioning'
Shania Twain, Celine Dion
Shania Twain Is Praying That Céline Dion Will Overcome Health Issues: 'I'm Such a Fan'
Bill Hader attends HBO's original series "Barry" Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere
Bill Hader Gained 25 lbs. Working on ‘Barry’ Final Season: 'How the Hell'd That Happen?'
TikToks Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant;
TikTok's Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant: 'She Just Wants to Spread Joy' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather Dubrow 'Grateful' After Husband Terry’s 'Scary' Mini-Stroke: 'This Could’ve Gone Very Differently'
Paramore
Paramore's Hayley Williams Has a Lung Infection That's 'Risking Long-Term Damage'
Sasha Pieterse Explains How to a Plan the Ultimate Party and Not âFreak Outâ
'Pretty Little Liars'’ Sasha Pieterse Says It Was 'Disheartening' Gaining 70 Lbs. at Age 17 Due to PCOS
Kerry Washington Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' film FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles
Kerry Washington Recalls Suffering from Panic Attacks at Age 7 in New Memoir: 'Dizzied with Terror'
Champagne Doorbell! Movie Theater! Infinity Pool! Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow Open Up About ChÃ¢teau Dubrow
'Botched'’s Terry Dubrow Says Wife Heather 'Saved My Life' After Suffering 'Terrifying' Mini-Stroke
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Thriving' at 56 After Becoming 'More Self-Conscious' About Her Health (Exclusive)
Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’
RILEY KEOUGH and ANDREW GARFIELD in UNDER THE SILVER LAKE
Riley Keough Ate Peanuts Before a Kissing Scene with Allergic Andrew Garfield: They Had to 'Shut the Set Down'