Jeremy Renner is enjoying some well-deserved laughs after months of recovery following a near-tragic snowplow accident.

The Hawkeye actor, 52, supported his friend Katie Cazorla's "Superstar Saturday" comedy show at The HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood over the weekend.

Cazorla, 45, posted photos on Instagram with a radiant-looking Renner decked out in a colorful Aviator Nation shirt, beige linen pants and a baseball cap. Rounding out the smiley group shot were comedian Nikki Glaser and Cazorla's husband, music producer Walter Afanasieff.

"Thank you to the incredible comics, friends and new friends that supported me this weekend! I feel very lucky!" Cazorla captioned the series of shots, with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix commenting, "Everyone is glowing!"

Katie Cazorla, Nikki Glaser, Jeremy Renner and Walter Afanasieff out at The HaHa Comedy Club on July 22. Photo by Anthony Acero / Acerophotos. Anthony Acero/Acerophotos

Cazorla, who is opening her own comedy and music club The Koookaburra Lounge in the fall, brought on an all-star line-up of comedians including Craig Robinson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Trish, Suhr, Max Amini, Malik S, and Glaser.

A source told PEOPLE that Renner "looks so healthy and happy and incredible."

The source said he was "In super good spirits" after his "truly remarkable" recovery.

On Sunday, Renner shared a close-up shot of himself looking relaxing in a pool.

"Sunday recharge," he wrote. "Replenish."

Jeremy Renner/ Instagram

Though the actor has kept up his sense of humor in fan updates since his New Year's Day accident, the father of one went through a very serious ordeal and has repeatedly shown himself working hard on his recovery.

Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow.

On May 19, the Oscar-nominated star shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

"Pain is progress for me," he captioned a video on his Instagram Story, adding a smiling emoji.

Aside from his Saturday outing, Renner walked his first red carpet since the incident at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations in April. He has also enjoyed some family time in Lake Tahoe and often raves about his daughter Ava, 10, as "the most important person" in his life, expressing that her love has helped heal him.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," he wrote on March 28 for his daughter's birthday. "I am your father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you."