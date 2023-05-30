Jeremy Renner Hits the Driving Range for Some Golf ‘Therapy' with Daughter Ava

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet — and back on the golf course.

On Monday, the Marvel star, 52, shared a video of himself spending some quality time at the driving range with his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

Renner called the golf session his “therapy” in the Instagram Story, as he swung a driver dressed in a navy blue cap, matching shorts, palm print shirt and white sneakers.

“Ava’s lesson, Daddy’s therapy @pingtour,” the Oscar-nominated actor captioned the footage, as he was filmed preparing to take a swing.

Jeremy Renner enjoys a game of golf. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner’s golf outing comes five months after his New Year's Day snowplow accident, which left him seriously injured with more than 30 broken bones and a slim chance of full recovery, following multiple surgeries.

The video also comes after the actor returned to Lake Tahoe, near his home in Washoe County, Nevada, and the location of his fateful snowplow accident, for the Memorial Day weekend.

Renner was giving daughter Ava, 10, lessons on the course. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Despite having gone through such an ordeal at the location, Renner was happy to share that he is still fondly attached to the place where the accident occurred.

"Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," Renner captioned an Instagram video Saturday of his scenic drive down a winding road overlooking Lake Tahoe.

The actor also shared two pictures from the trip to his Instagram Story on Sunday. One showcased a pair of jet skis placed along the water's edge, while another appeared to show Renner sitting on a paddle board in the water with Ava.



"Home," the Avengers star wrote above the picture of the jet skis.

Renner appears to be recovering well after his snowplow accident in January. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Earlier this month, Renner paid tribute to his mother Valerie, who was by his side in the hospital, following his snowplow accident in January.

Renner shared a photo to his Instagram Story of a newspaper clipping with a picture of himself as a child alongside his mother.

"This came to my attention ... 🥰 love you mama," the actor captioned. The newspaper photo itself included a caption that read: "A young Jeremy Renner is seen with his mother, Valerie Cearley, in this undated family photograph."