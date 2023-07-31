Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Remain Separated but Are 'Getting Along': 'Things Have Settled' (Source)

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are finding common ground amid their divorce.

After the duo were spotted hugging at their daughter's soccer game over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE they have not rekindled their marriage.

“They are still separated, but getting along,” the source says. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The source adds that it’s been “difficult” for Timlin, 32, to “parent alone a lot” while The Bear actor, 32, is away on set filming his projects.

“When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the source notes. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Jeremy Allen White Instagram

Timlin filed for divorce in May after over three years of marriage. The pair married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020 respectively.



While accepting a Golden Globe award in January for his role in The Bear, White gushed about how "grateful" he was for Timlin during his speech.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said at the time.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Shortly after the duo announced their separation, the Californication actress, 32, got candid about raising her kids as a newly “single mom” and the challenges she’s experienced since their split.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she captioned a series of photos that featured her kids. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Timlin noted that life as a single parent could be "exhausting" and "lonely," especially "when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because theres no witness by your side," she continued. "It's so painful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she said.