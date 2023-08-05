Jeremy Allen White Spotted Kissing a Woman amid Divorce from Wife Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White was photographed on Saturday sharing a passionate kiss with a woman amid his divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin.

In the snapshots, The Bear star, 32 — who was wearing a patterned shirt and a baseball cap — could be seen holding the woman's face as they locked lips on the street in Los Angeles. The woman appears to be model Ashley Moore, based on tattoo images, and identified as such by TMZ. PEOPLE has reached out to her team to confirm.

Jeremy Allen White kisses a woman in Los Angeles. BACKGRID

In other pictures, the pair could be seen sitting on a ledge near a coffee shop, smiling and chatting, and in another, strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.



Jeremy Allen White embraces a mystery woman in Los Angeles. BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White chats with a woman. BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White and a woman enjoy a walk together in Los Angeles. BACKGRID

Timlin filed for divorce from the actor in May after more than three years of marriage. The pair married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, who they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

After the two were spotted hugging last week at their daughter's soccer game, a source told PEOPLE they have not rekindled their marriage.

“They are still separated, but getting along,” the source said. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The source added that it’s been “difficult” for Timlin, 32, to “parent alone a lot” while White is away on set filming his projects.

“When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the source noted. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Shortly after the pair announced their separation, the Californication actress got candid about the challenges of raising her kids as a newly “single mom.”

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she captioned a series of photos that featured her kids. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timlin noted that life as a single parent could be "exhausting" and "lonely," especially "when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she added.



White's loved-up outing with the mystery woman comes after the Shameless star turned up the heat last month when he was spotted shirtless while exercising in Los Angeles. He showed off his toned physique as he wore a New York Mets baseball cap, black athletic shorts and a sleeveless top tucked into the waistband.

His tattoos were also on full display, including a triangle on his chest, a hummingbird with his daughter Ezer’s name on his bicep, and a heart design on his forearm that is a nod to his ex-wife.