Jeremy Allen White Spotted Kissing a Woman amid Divorce from Wife Addison Timlin

The 'Bear' actor's wife filed for divorce in May after more than three years of marriage

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 07:15PM EDT
Jeremy Allen white seen kissing and hugging a mystery woman for the first time since divorce
Jeremy Allen White kisses a mystery woman in Los Angeles. Photo:

BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White was photographed on Saturday sharing a passionate kiss with a woman amid his divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin.

In the snapshots, The Bear star, 32 — who was wearing a patterned shirt and a baseball cap — could be seen holding the woman's face as they locked lips on the street in Los Angeles. The woman appears to be model Ashley Moore, based on tattoo images, and identified as such by TMZ. PEOPLE has reached out to her team to confirm.

Jeremy Allen White was seen kissing and hugging a mystery woman in Los Angeles. - ashley moore
Jeremy Allen White kisses a woman in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID

In other pictures, the pair could be seen sitting on a ledge near a coffee shop, smiling and chatting, and in another, strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.

Jeremy Allen White was seen kissing and hugging a mystery woman in Los Angeles.
Jeremy Allen White embraces a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Jeremy Allen white seen kissing and hugging a mystery woman for the first time since divorce
Jeremy Allen White chats with a woman.

BACKGRID
Jeremy Allen white seen kissing and hugging a mystery woman for the first time since divorce
Jeremy Allen White and a woman enjoy a walk together in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID

Timlin filed for divorce from the actor in May after more than three years of marriage. The pair married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, who they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively. 

After the two were spotted hugging last week at their daughter's soccer game, a source told PEOPLE they have not rekindled their marriage.

“They are still separated, but getting along,” the source said. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The source added that it’s been “difficult” for Timlin, 32, to “parent alone a lot” while White is away on set filming his projects. 

“When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the source noted. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Shortly after the pair announced their separation, the Californication actress got candid about the challenges of raising her kids as a newly “single mom.”

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she captioned a series of photos that featured her kids. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timlin noted that life as a single parent could be "exhausting" and "lonely," especially "when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she added.

White's loved-up outing with the mystery woman comes after the Shameless star turned up the heat last month when he was spotted shirtless while exercising in Los Angeles. He showed off his toned physique as he wore a New York Mets baseball cap, black athletic shorts and a sleeveless top tucked into the waistband.

His tattoos were also on full display, including a triangle on his chest, a hummingbird with his daughter Ezer’s name on his bicep, and a heart design on his forearm that is a nod to his ex-wife.

Related Articles
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage (Exclusive)
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL at the Museum of Modern Art on December 14, 2021 in New York City
Ricky Martin Says He and Ex Jwan Yosef Are 'Better Than Ever' Post-Divorce: 'We Knew This Had to Happen'
Lili Reinhart and jack martin
Lili Reinhart Celebrates Boyfriend Jack Martin's Birthday: 'Grateful for the Light You've Brought'
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino Is 'Happy' About Gabby Windey's New Girlfriend – and Confirms They 'Never Dated' (Exclusive)
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
Tia Mowry Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 03 03 23
Tia Mowry Says She's 'Nervous and Terrified' About Dating After Divorce: 'I'm So Inexperienced'
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Cutest Photos
The Cutest Photos of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Admits She Was Surprised She Fell for a Woman but Sees a Future with 'My Girl'
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Admits She Was Surprised She Fell for a Woman but Sees a Future with 'My Girl'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites
divorce rate
Divorce Etiquette Expert Weighs in on the Dos and Don'ts of Breaking Up amid Numerous Celebrity Splits
his week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.
Bachelorette Charity's Time with Dotun Has Been a 'Fairy Tale' — but Is It 'Too Good to Be True?' (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are all smiles while leaving the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Date Night at Dave Chappelle Comedy Show in West Hollywood
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards amid Her Separation: I ‘Root for People to Work it Out’
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later
THE BIG D -- Season:1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Open Up About Why They 'Loved' Getting Real with a Couples' Therapist