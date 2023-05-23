Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron ‘Really Looks Amazing’ in ‘The Iron Claw’

Zac Efron is impressing one of his famous costars.



Jeremy Allen White, 32, and Efron, 35, who play sibling wrestling champions in the upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, had to transform their bodies to beef up for the roles — an experience White says he did not enjoy.

“You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great,” the Shameless alum revealed in an interview with Esquire. “I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

In a break from his usual routine, White said he ate around the clock, “never stopping.”

“In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter,” he said. “In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross.”

While White described “eating all the time” with disdain, he pointed out that Efron — who plays former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich — made his transformation appear effortless.

“Zac’s a maniac,” The Bear actor said about his costar. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

Fans first got a glimpse into Efron’s bulky new physique in October 2022 when he was photographed on set of the A24 film, which also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson, wearing nothing but a towel around his waist.

Weeks later, the actor posted a sneak peek of his character in action — midair in a wrestling ring — on Instagram.

"First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can't wait to show you more…let's go," he wrote in the caption.

Written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene filmmaker Sean Durkin, the film is based on a true story and tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day," according to the studio.

The real-life Von Erich couldn’t deny that Efron “looked great” in the photos, telling TMZ in an October 2022 interview that Efron has a “good body.”

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he told the outlet. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."