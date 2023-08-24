Jeremy Allen White Spotted with Ashley Moore 2.5 Weeks After Public PDA

'The Bear' actor was seen locked in a passionate kiss with the model three months after confirming his divorce from his wife Addison Timlin

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on August 24, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Jeremy Allen White is spotted on a lunch date with model girlfriend, Ashley Moore
Photo:

BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White had a delightful afternoon with Ashley Moore not long after the pair were photographed kissing amid his separation from Addison Timlin.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor and the model were spotted on a stroll after sharing a meal earlier this week in photos first published by Page Six.

White was photographed wearing a khaki button down shirt, an off-white baseball cap and loose-fitting black trousers while the model was dressed in a flowing green mini-dress with a low-cut neckline, which she accessorized with her own blue cap and black sunglasses. The apparent new couple were carrying a takeout box and beverages from their lunch date in other photos. 

Jeremy Allen White
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Splash News Online

White and Moore's latest outing took place a little more than two weeks after they were pictured sharing a passionate kiss on a street in Los Angeles. 

In those photos, the Shameless alum — who was wearing a patterned shirt and a baseball cap — could be seen holding the model's face as they locked lips. 

In another photo, the duo was also pictured sitting on a ledge near a coffee shop, smiling and chatting. Another image showed them strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.

White’s new romance comes on the heels of his split from Timlin after more than three years of marriage. The American Horror Stories actress, 32, filed for divorce in May. 

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The estranged couple married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

A week before his PDA with Moore, White was photographed sharing a hug with Timlin at their daughter’s soccer game and a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had not rekindled their marriage

“They are still separated, but getting along,” the source said. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The source added that it’s been “difficult” for Timlin to “parent alone a lot” while White is away on set filming his projects.

“When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the insider noted. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Addison Timlin and her daughters
Addison Timlin and her daughters. Addison Timlin Instagram

Shortly after their separation, Timlin shared a post to Instagram where she got candid about her struggles as a newly "single mom."

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she captioned a series of photos that featured her kids. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she added.

