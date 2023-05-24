‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Names a Champion After Nail-Biting Last-Minute Upset — Find Out Who Won!

The multi-week tournament treated fans to several round-robin face-offs between previous champions Sam Buttrey, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Andrew He, Mattea Roach and James Holzhauer

By Esther Kang
Published on May 24, 2023 09:00 PM
James Holzhauer Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the Jeopardy! Masters final.

Jeopardy! Masters has named its first champion!

On Wednesday’s episode, self-proclaimed "Game Show Villain" James Holzhauer took home the grand prize of $500,000 as well as the inaugural Trebek Trophy after beating out fellow contestant Mattea Roach by around 2,000 points. 

Mattea, who uses they-them pronouns, held a hefty lead against both James and fellow contestant Matt Amodio heading into final jeopardy. 

The last category of the night was “Latins in Literature,” and the clue read: “A work by this 15th century English writer quotes the phrase ‘rex quondam rexque futurus.'”

James Holzhauer Wins First âJeopardy! Masters,â Final Competitors to Return Next Year
James Holzhauer.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Heading into the round with the 3,200 points, Matt forfeited the question and decided to build suspense by writing, “Who… will… win?!?!?!” after he had wagered 0 points. 

James, with 9,600 points, incorrectly guessed “Who is T.H. White?” with a wager of 119 points. Though Mattea possessed a wide lead against their competitors with 22,800, they gave the wrong answer when they wrote down, “Who is Chaucer?” 

With Mattea’s wager of 5,915 points, 38-year-old Illinois native James took home the gold and ended the competition with 43,795 points overall. 

Placing in second, Mattea scored a total of 41,685 and won a prize of $250,000 while Matt came in third with a tally of 15,200 and received a prize of $150,000. In addition to James's hefty half-a-million dollar winnings, Jeopardy! Masters will donate $100,000 to the contestant’s charity of choice. 

Jeopardy champion Matt Amodio
Matt Amodio. Jeopardy!

All three finalists will have the opportunity to return to the competition for next year’s show. 

Following his win, James celebrated Mattea and their fantastic run with a sweet message that included both congratulations and condolences. 

“You played amazingly, your dad is so proud of you,” he gushed as the two hugged. “Your mom too.”

Earlier this month, Mattea’s father, Phillip Roach, died suddenly from a brain aneurysm while they were competing on the show. He was 57. On Tuesday’s semi-finals episode, the 24-year-old podcaster announced they would be dedicating their run on the legendary quiz show to their father in order to honor his legacy. 

“Unfortunately, my dad actually passed away at the start of the month very suddenly,” they said during an anecdote, adding that their dad was “a huge part of the reason why I’m here. He and my mom instilled an early love of geography in me. My dad taught me all about Turner Classic Movies and old music and all sorts of things.”

The Jeopardy Masters semifinal rounds with Mattea Roach
Mattea Roach.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

This year’s Jeopardy! Master’s competition was not only marked by loss, but also new life. 

Fourth-place finisher Andrew He, who made it to the semifinals, welcomed a son during the tournament. 

On a previous episode, host Ken Jennings asked the new father about the family's latest addition. "I have a newborn son," he shared. "Thanks to just everyone in the world, I guess, but especially the Jeopardy! crew."

"I had the double blessing of going from being here on the stage to within 24 hours going with my partner and welcoming the arrival of our son," he continued.

The new dad went on to shout out his wife, Sarah, dedicating his game to her: "I just want to say to Sarah, I love you so much. This is for you and I wouldn't be anywhere near here if not for you. So I'm gonna have to bring something nice for you and everyone."

Also in the tournament, fan-favorite players Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey finished in fifth and sixths place, respectively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Masters has concluded, Jeopardy! continues to air weeknights on ABC (check local listings).

Related Articles
CHICAGO MED -- "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Episode 822 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)
'Chicago Med' Season Finale: [SPOILER] Departs in a 'Full-Circle' and 'Beautiful Moment' (Exclusive)
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split
Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of an Aneurysm at Age 57
'Jeopardy!' Champion Mattea Roach Pays Tribute to Their Father After He Died 'Very Suddenly'
Married at First Sight Nicole Is Thrilled to Make Her Marriage with Chris Official
MAFS' Nicole Is Ready to Make Her Marriage with Chris 'Official' by Changing Her Last Name: 'Act of Choice'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes 'Real Grief Period' After the 'Seinfeld' Finale 25 Years Ago (Exclusive)
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 30
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin
Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Gave Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance Live on 'The View'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Has a New Champion! Iam Tongi Wins Season 21
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'