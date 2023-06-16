'Jeopardy!' Fans Left Stunned After Contestants Couldn’t Answer This Question About The Lord’s Prayer

Jeopardy! fans were shocked this week after all three contestants failed to answer a question about The Lord's Prayer.

During Tuesday's episode of the game show, host Mayim Bialik read aloud the question, which stated, "Matthew 6:9 says, 'Our Father Which Art In Heaven', This 'Be Thy Name.'"

Despite The Lord's Prayer — which is also referred to as the "Our Father" prayer — being widely known and recited in Christianity, Suresh, Joe, and Laura couldn't buzz in with the correct answer, "Hallowed Be Thy Name."

Fans were quick to react to the moment, with many wondering how the contestants managed to be stumped on such a seemingly simple question.

The Jeopardy! question. NBC

“You gotta be kidding me no one knew 'hallowed' on #Jeopardy lol,” one user wrote on Twitter, later adding, "I only went to Catholic school for two years but it's nuts how much I can remember at the drop of a prompt."

"My 4 year old niece got the answer on this Question on Jeopardy! Just wondering maybe the contestants never heard about The Lord’s Prayer?" asked another person.

Referencing the 1982 heavy metal song "Hallowed Be Thy Name," one user wrote: “How can those Jeopardy! nerds not know this answer. Have they never listened to Iron Maiden?”

Someone else said she was shocked none of the contestants even offered a guess. "Tonight’s Jeopardy contestants were just asked to fill in this blank: ‘Our Father who art in heaven, ______ be thy name. None of them even took a guess. I’m really surprised — I thought that would be an easy one!”

"I'm an atheist and even I knew the answer to that lord's prayer question. #Jeopardy" joked another person.



Other viewers called the moment "sad" and "inexcusable."

"The Lord's Prayer growing up was like knowing The Pledge of Allegiance. You just did," someone tweeted, while another added, "[It] DEFINITELY speaks volumes about Americans and their faith...or lack of."

But another user offered up a different perspective, writing: "I'm sure somewhere evilgelicals [sic] are going to whine about people not knowing the answer and then say there is a war on Christianity (there isn't one). People are entitled to their own beliefs. It doesn't have to be the one you have...damn"

Jeopardy! airs weeknights on ABC (check local listings).

