When it comes to makeup, there's one phrase that sums up Jenny McCarthy's vibe: eye-catching.

So it's fitting the Masked Singer star, who launched her beauty brand Formless Beauty in 2021, is now unveiling her first eyeshadow palette.

“Bronze tones are such a go-to,” McCarthy, 50, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So, we're calling it Bronzed Beauty. How could I not kick it off with a staple that everyone needs?"

The new palette ($36; formlessbeauty.com) features four shades, from a frosted champagne to a glistening brown. The buildable, highly pigmented shades are perfect for "everyday — and glam!" McCarthy says.

Formless Beauty. Courtesy of JM Formless Beauty

The actress reveals she initially wanted to release eyeshadow in 2021 alongside her well-received lip gloss. “But because I'm meticulous in terms of quality and making sure products are a hundred percent, [I decided] slow and steady wins the race.”

But the same ethos rings true for this launch, says McCarthy, who believes in producing high top-notch formulas with good-for-you ingredients.

“I think makeup overall is lacking integrity,” she tells PEOPLE, adding that she was "horrified" to learn about the lack of regulations in the makeup industry.

"[I thought] who is watching over cosmetics and beauty?" McCarthy says. "That's why I said I want to take this into my own hands because I care about quality, but I also care about ingredients. So the eyeshadows are cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, hypoallergenic and vegan."



McCarthy plans to "get a little funky" as she explores more colors, and she also has her sights set on a mascara.

“We've been back and forth, banging out the ingredients and we've gotten to a place where I love it so much. My mascara is the only one that I'll grab, so I'm going to be super excited when that comes out,” she gushes.

Formless Beauty. Courtesy of JM Formless Beauty

Becoming a beauty entrepreneur has deepened her understanding of formulas, and it's increased her respect for other creators. "It's not easy to go up against the giants. People would be like, 'Oh, shut up. You're a celebrity. All you have to do is stand there and tweet or post on Instagram.' And that's not the case. I have been knee-deep in it — I am full time. I go into the manufacturing [plants], I sit down with them. I bang their heads against the wall. I am doing the photographs of the models. I'm editing the videos. I am doing customer service. I'm testing."



McCarthy continues, "I love learning new things. So that has been so incredibly rewarding. Someone told me a long time ago that if you ever want to start something, you start from the ground up and you do it yourself so you know every part of the business so that you can put on a different hat at any moment. And I feel like that's where I'm at right now. I feel grateful."



Even with all the makeup talk, McCarthy still firmly believes beauty comes from inside.

“My beautiful philosophy is always, real beauty comes from within,” she says. “And that's why I have that statement on my website. I wanted to make sure that women knew that yes, makeup can make anyone feel pretty, but really inner beauty is where it's at.”

“And when you feel good on the inside, there's no makeup that can touch the beauty in that. It's how you feel about yourself,” she adds.

