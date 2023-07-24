Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Relationship Timeline

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married for nearly a decade.

Sparks first flew between the television personality and the New Kids on the Block member during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2012. The following year, Wahlberg appeared on McCarthy's VH1 talk show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in March 2013.

A few months later, they were officially dating and making red carpet appearances together, and in April 2014, Wahlberg popped the question. The two got married that August in a ceremony featured on their A&E reality show: Donnie Loves Jenny.

The couple eventually moved to McCarthy's home state of Illinois with their blended family — made up of McCarthy's son Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher, and Wahlberg's sons, Xavier Alexander and Elijah Hendrix, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Fey.

McCarthy and Wahlberg often share sweet moments from their lives on social media and sing each other's praises during interviews.

"We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," McCarthy said in 2021. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year."

She added: "Everything's still really exciting ... We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together. We're just lucky in love."

From their wedding to their multiple vow renewals, here's a complete timeline of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's relationship.

2012: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg appear on Watch What Happens Live

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy on 'Watch What Happens Live'. Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Months before the two coupled up, they had a casual encounter on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. Cohen encouraged Wahlberg to ask out McCarthy, but he didn't. The actor shared the story with fans in a 2020 Instagram post, partaking in the "first photo challenge."

Wahlberg wrote: "This was our first meeting at @bravoandy @bravowwhl — where Andy implored me to ask Jenny out. 💯 I didn't … however, we'd meet again a year later at her talk show @vh1 @jennymccarthy … and the rest, as they say, is history."

March 29, 2013: Donnie Wahlberg appears on The Jenny McCarthy Show

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend the Broadway opening night of 'A Night With Janis Joplin' at the Lyceum Theatre on Oct. 10, 2013, in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The pair crossed paths again the following year when Wahlberg sat down for an interview on McCarthy's VH1 talk show. During the segment, McCarthy asked Wahlberg juicy questions like whether or not he "talks dirty" in bed. It ended with Wahlberg nibbling on McCarthy's ear, lollipop in hand.

Soon after filming the segment, Wahlberg asked McCarthy out. She gave him her phone number, and they went on their first date two weeks later.

"I went a year without dating anybody," McCarthy told New York's 95.5 PLJ radio (per E! Online). "So I don't know if I was really randy or really ready, but he was there, and I gave him my phone number ... I've never given a guy my number, but I was interested."

July 13, 2013: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg begin dating

Several months after Wahlberg's episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show aired, PEOPLE confirmed that he and McCarthy were officially dating.

Ahead of his episode airing, McCarthy dished on the interview in a blog post. She wrote: "It gets steamy. I mean, like, really steamy. Being turned on by a guy is always fun, but [having it] legitimately happen to you on TV is to be turned back into a 12-year-old. By the time we get into the groundbreaking interview, my face turns fifty shades of RED."

August 24, 2013: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg make their first red carpet appearance together

Brian Babineau/Getty

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Dancing with the Stars charity event at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. McCarthy wore a black halter dress, while Wahlberg wore a tux with a red boutonnière. Little did they know, they would marry almost exactly a year later at the same venue.

April 16, 2014: Jenny McCarthy announces her engagement to Donnie Wahlberg

In April 2014, McCarthy announced her engagement to Wahlberg on The View. She broke the news by suddenly lifting her left hand from under the desk and flashing her 10-carat yellow sapphire engagement ring. She jumped up and down with joy and received hugs from her co-hosts and applause from the audience. McCarthy went on to share details about the proposal — including how her son Evan made it special.

"This weekend, I was sitting with Donnie ... and he went into the other room, and out came Evan with a card that said 'Will,' and he handed it to me," she said. "Then Evan ran away [and] Evan came back in with a card that said 'You' ... I just started crying, and then Evan came back with a card that said 'Marry' — but spelled wrong."

She continued, "Donnie came out with Evan, and Donnie's shirt said 'Me' with a question mark, holding the ring ... and he got down on his knee."

McCarthy added that her son's reaction after she said "yes" made the moment even more special.

"In that moment, Evan yelled, 'I have another dad!' and it just made all of us cry," she told her co-hosts just before Wahlberg came onto the stage and surprised her.

Later that day, McCarthy posted an engagement photo on Instagram. With her hand on Wahlberg's chest, she prominently displayed her new ring and thanked her fans for their kind wishes in the caption.

April 30, 2014: Jenny McCarthy talks her and Donnie Wahlberg's wedding plans

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend the grand opening of The Attic Rooftop Lounge on June 11, 2014, in New York City. Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic

In the weeks after the proposal, McCarthy started thinking about wedding logistics. Although her sapphire ring was a departure from the typical diamond, she had more traditional ideas about the color of her dress. At a Pandora Jewelry event in New York City, McCarthy shared her thoughts with PEOPLE.

"I love that pink [dresses have] been done, but I can't do it," she said. "White is a little too white. Ivory, I think, possibly, for my age." She also discussed the wedding location and the date.

"I think I want a spring wedding," she said. "We're like, 'Do we do August and get it over with, or do we wait a year?' I think wait a year."

She added that they were strongly considering an N.Y.C. wedding: "We both like New York because [coming from] Chicago and Boston, everyone can get to New York."

August 31, 2014: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg get married

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2014, at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. The room was decorated with roses, and they had their first dance to "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music. McCarthy wore a dress from Bergdorf Goodman, and guests included her co-hosts from The View and fellow New Kids on the Block band members.

During an emotional toast, the actress stood beside her new husband and addressed the room, saying, "As a little girl, you dream of Prince Charming, and you always get disappointed because no one meets the expectations, but he has surpassed it by far ... "

McCarthy's son Evan chimed in with a spontaneous speech of his own. McCarthy recalled to PEOPLE: "He grabbed the microphone and said, 'Can I say a few words?' He was like, 'I love my stepdad, I'm so glad for my mom, we're going to make a great family.' And it was really beautiful."

October 2014: Jenny McCarthy discusses being married to Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America. Cindy Ord/Getty

While promoting her SiriusXM show Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy, she spoke with PEOPLE about newlywed life.

"Every night when we go to bed ... and I see him laying there, I go, 'The feeling I get crawling in bed with you every night is like when I was little, and my mom used to say your best friend can sleep over tonight,' " she said. "He definitely brings out the best in me, and I think I do the same for him."

She added that her son also loved having Wahlberg in the family.

"I had a conversation with Evan, saying, 'How's it going with Donnie as your stepdad?' And he said, 'You know, I finally feel safe,' " McCarthy said. "And to me as a single mom, it felt like I did my job — not only really holding out to find the best stepdad for him, but also for me, the best husband out there."

January 7, 2015: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's reality show Donnie Loves Jenny premieres

Months after they married, the couple's reality show, Donnie Loves Jenny, premiered on A&E, and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode.

Donnie Loves Jenny ran for three seasons and showed the pair navigating hectic schedules as Wahlberg went on tour with New Kids on the Block and McCarthy moved their family from N.Y.C. to St. Charles, Illinois. The duo spoke to PEOPLE before the premiere of the second season and shared that their time spent apart only made them closer.

"You know we did an awesome job pre-planning how we were going to see each other. We really made it work," McCarthy said.

The final episode aired on April 13, 2016, and the series was produced by D&J Productions — Wahlberg and McCarthy's production company.

December 31, 2018: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg appear on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg pose during 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on Dec. 31, 2018, in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

In 2018, McCarthy and Wahlberg rang in the new year together on live TV with a joint appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. McCarthy co-hosted the televised celebration, while Wahlberg performed with New Kids on the Block. Ahead of the big night, she shared an anecdote about a New Year's Eve interaction with Wahlberg from years back.

"Nine years ago, it was my first time hosting," McCarthy told Good Morning America. "I was hosting, and all of the sudden, the [New Kids on the Block] was coming up to talk to Ryan [Seacrest] to be interviewed, and I heard, 'Hey Jenny McCarthy,' and I turned around and said, 'Hi Donnie Wahlberg!' "

The couple kicked off 2019 with a kiss as the ball dropped.

October 2019: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg give a tour of their home

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg posing for PEOPLE exclusive. Paul Costello

In 2019, McCarthy and Wahlberg gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of their five-bedroom Tudor in St. Charles, Illinois. After living there for four years, they made some renovations to better suit their big family.

"This isn't an extravagant home, but there's no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it," said Wahlberg. "When we first met, we talked about how we both longed to have a small-town life with our kids. We made it a goal for ourselves and said it out loud because we wanted to make it happen. And here we are, together with our kids, and we're grateful for every bit of it."

November 2019: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg talk about Thanksgiving plans

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute to Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Theo Wargo/Getty

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, McCarthy and Wahlberg talked about their big Thanksgiving plans and their shared gratitude for how their lives have changed since they were children.

"We both grew up really poor, and Thanksgiving was the one time of year when we could eat this really big meal as a family and to be thankful and have gratitude," said Wahlberg. "We're not in that same predicament now, but this is now our opportunity to celebrate that tradition most of all — being grateful for all the blessings we have in our life."

December 31, 2019: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg spend New Year's Eve with family for the first time in a decade

After co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for 10 years, McCarthy decided to step back in 2020 and start a new tradition — spending New Year's Eve at home with her family. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed that she was going to "tap out" of the live broadcast at the request of her then-teenage son.

McCarthy told Kelly Ripa and Seacrest, "We're shooting Masked Singer [season] 3 in December and January, and my son, who is now 17, said, 'Can we please stay home this year?' He's going to be 18, he's going to want nothing to do with me."

She then thanked Seacrest for being a great co-host. "Working with Ryan, it's a dream. And we can't say that about a lot of people in this business," she said. "He's a dream. So I thank you. And I'm going to be so excited watching you from my sofa."

March 23, 2020: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg reflect on when they first said "I love you"

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on Dec. 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On McCarthy's Sirius XM radio show, the couple spoke about the first time they said "I love you," which happened during Wahlberg's 2013 appearance on McCarthy's talk show (before they were even dating).

"Now, I was thinking that you [said it first] — which you did in theory — but I actually did, when I looked back and watched The Jenny McCarthy Show on VH1, and we did the groundbreaking interview, which I laid down with Donnie on a pillow and interviewed him, and re-watched it, and literally you guys, it's like the way we're talking right now," McCarthy explained.

"It was like we'd been married for six years, and I literally said to him, I go, 'I love you, Donnie Wahlberg,' " she continued. "Like, but it wasn't like, 'Oh, I love you, I'm a fan!' it was like, 'I love you Donnie Wahlberg,' it was crazy."

Wahlberg added: "Yeah I haven't really ever watched that interview, 'til we did a couple months ago and I watched it, and I was like, we are exactly the same today as we were in that interview."

April 2, 2020: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg share a Tiger King parody

Like much of the world, McCarthy and Wahlberg watched the Netflix docuseries Tiger King during the lockdown period of the pandemic. The couple made a parody music video for one of Joe Exotic's eclectic country songs, "Because You Love Me," and shared it on social media.

In the video, Wahlberg dressed as the Tiger King himself, donning a bleach-blond mullet wig, and McCarthy posed beside him in a tiger costume.

August 31, 2020: Jenny McCarthy posts a heartfelt tribute to Donnie Wahlberg for their anniversary

For their sixth wedding anniversary, McCarthy posted a video compilation on Instagram of sweet moments from throughout their relationship.

"The love, light, and compassion my husband radiates daily, is the very reason I worship the ground he walks on," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary, my love."

April 20, 2021: Jenny McCarthy says she and Donnie Wahlberg went to therapy together early on in their relationship

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, McCarthy said she asked Wahlberg to attend couples therapy early in their relationship, despite having no issues.

Both McCarthy and Wahlberg were married prior, so they value taking measures to keep their relationship healthy.

"I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, 'How do I not mess this up?' I'm going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together," McCarthy explained. "And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

May 19, 2021: Donnie Wahlberg is Cluedle-Doo on The Masked Singer

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy in the semifinals episode of 'The Masked Singer'. FOX via Getty Images

Near the end of the fifth season of The Masked Singer, Cluedle-Doo (a rooster in a court jester outfit who served as a clue giver rather than a competing contestant) decided to unmask himself. Under the costume was Wahlberg, which was a massive surprise for McCarthy, who serves as a judge on the show.

"There's two reasons why I'm here, honestly," Wahlberg shared after the big reveal. "One, obviously to see my wife, and two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans."

August 31, 2021: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew their vows

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

On their seventh anniversary, Wahlberg surprised McCarthy with a vow renewal ceremony in their backyard. He also shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate the occasion.

"Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg," Wahlberg wrote. "To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soulmate in every way."

November 1, 2021: Donnie Wahlberg wishes Jenny McCarthy a happy birthday

Wahlberg honored McCarthy's 51st birthday with a touching Instagram tribute. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair, he penned: "Happiest of Happy Birthdays to my most perfectly perfect Lady @jennymccarthy. I usually write a book on these occasions but since we’re together today I’ll just smother you with all of my attention and affection!"

He concluded his post: "Okay, putting this device down now, to get back to back to your bday full of love and surprises. #HappyBirthdayJenny! I love you more than ever 🎂🎉🎈❤️♏️."

August 31, 2022: Donnie Wahlberg surprises Jenny McCarthy with a vow renewal ceremony

Keeping up with tradition, Wahlberg surprised his wife with another vow renewal ceremony on their eighth wedding anniversary. McCarthy shared her reaction, as well as a clip from the ceremony and a montage of photos from throughout their relationship.

"Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you," she captioned the post. "Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you Donnie and Happy Anniversary, my love."

Wahlberg also posted about the ceremony, writing on Instagram: "Some people ask “why do you renew your vows every year?”. Those tend to be the same people that also ask “how do you keep your marriage so new?”

He added, "I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for “taking care of my heart” — as promised. I love you. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️♾💫."

February 1, 2023: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg reflect on their first dance

During a joint interview with PEOPLE, the pair looked back on their first dance at their wedding and the significance of the song they chose.

"Early on when Jenny and I started dating, I don't know how it came up but I told her I had never seen The Sound of Music. She couldn't believe it and was, like, 'So you don't know the song 'Edelweiss?' She played it for me that night," Wahlberg explained. "We were really falling in love. We just had the most romantic evening, talking and getting to know each other, and we were listening to that song."

He added: "It was an important moment to us, and it had such a special place in our relationship .... We never had the conversation but it just became our song."

February 14, 2023: Jenny McCarthy organizes a Valentine's Day surprise for Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on the 'Today' show on Sept. 13, 2017. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

On Valentine's Day 2023, Wahlberg posted an Instagram Story video of the living room of his New Jersey apartment (where he stays during stretches of filming CBS' Blue Bloods) filled with red balloons. Although he and McCarthy were apart for the holiday, she still made sure he enjoyed a romantic surprise.

"She got me again!" Wahlberg wrote over the video, tagging McCarthy. "Love you my forever Valentine!"

It appeared that McCarthy received a surprise gesture of her own when Wahlberg shared a video of McCarthy holding a balloon bouquet reading: "happy vday."