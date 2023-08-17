Jenny McCarthy Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg on His 54th Birthday: 'He Radiates'

Jenny McCarthy has nothing but love for husband Donnie Wahlberg on his birthday.

The Masked Singer judge, 50, shared a sweet tribute to the New Kids on the Block singer Thursday as he turned 54.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” she captioned a video montage set to Christopher Cross’s "Sailing" that included clips of him driving down a country road, fishing and blowing out a candle on his birthday cake.

“Does anyone else think @donniewahlberg’s bday should be a national holiday?” she playfully asked her Instagram followers. “The amount of light and love he radiates makes me and all the people he touches the luckiest people in the world.”

She added, “I absolutely adore you and wish you the best happy birthday as we sail away into our younger years together. I love you.”

The tribute comes nearly a year after the Blue Bloods actor kept with tradition and surprised his wife with another vow renewal ceremony on their eighth wedding anniversary.



"Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you," she captioned a clip of the ceremony. "Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you Donnie and Happy Anniversary, my love."

Wahlberg also posted about the ceremony, writing on Instagram: "Some people ask “why do you renew your vows every year?”. Those tend to be the same people that also ask “how do you keep your marriage so new?”

He added, "I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for “taking care of my heart” — as promised. I love you. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️♾💫"



Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attends the Dancing with the Stars Charity event on August 24, 2013 at Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois. Brian Babineau/Getty

The television personality returned the favor in February with her own Valentine’s Day surprise. At the time, Wahlberg posted an Instagram Story video of the living room of his New Jersey apartment — where he stays during stretches of filming CBS' Blue Bloods — filled with red balloons. Although he and McCarthy were apart for the holiday, she still made sure he enjoyed a romantic surprise.

"She got me again!" Wahlberg wrote over the video, tagging McCarthy. "Love you my forever Valentine!"

He also shared a video of McCarthy holding what appears to be a balloon bouquet reading "happy vday."

Meanwhile, McCarthy posted a tribute to Wahlberg on her Instagram Story with a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding. "Happy Valentine's Day to my one and only," she wrote. "You are the love and light of my life."

